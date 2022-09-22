Jonathan Osorio to miss Canada's pre-World Cup friendlies

Canada will be without Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio for their two 2022 World Cup preparation friendlies this month against Qatar (Sept. 23) and Uruguay (Sept. 27), the federation announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old homegrown standout has been recovering from a head injury he’s described as causing “neurological dysfunction,” stemming from a collision in the Reds’ July 13 match at Chicago Fire FC.

Osorio was named to Canada’s initial 27-man roster, though now joins captain and fellow midfielder Atiba Hutchinson (Beşiktaş) as those who are sidelined this month. The 39-year-old Hutchinson, who leads Canada with 97 all-time caps, is recovering from a bone bruise and is yet to make a Turkish Süper Lig appearance this year.

Osorio, who’s set to become a free agent after Toronto’s 2022 season, is one of the program’s most experienced players. He has seven goals across 55 caps, featuring in all but one game as Canada topped the Concacaf Octagonal qualifying format ahead of Mexico and the United States.

During the 2022 MLS season, Osorio has been Toronto’s top scorer with nine goals and six assists across 23 games (20 starts), two off his combined goals + assists high from the 2018 campaign (17). He's played for the Reds since 2013 and is their all-time appearances leader (259).

Osorio’s World Cup hopes aren’t lost by any means, as Canada will also face Japan in a Nov. 17 tune-up before their Group F slate begins Nov. 23 against European powerhouse Belgium. Group F games against 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia (Nov. 27) and African side Morocco (Dec. 1) also await.