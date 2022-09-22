Three big questions facing Canada in pre-World Cup friendly vs. Qatar

The first of three friendlies on the docket is against hosts Qatar on Friday in Vienna, Austria (1 pm ET | OneSoccer). It might not be the sexiest matchup on paper, but with crucial prep time lost in the June window due to a labor dispute between the players and the federation, every game counts as the 2022 World Cup looms.

Only three matches remain until the Canadian men’s national team plays at their first World Cup in 36 years.

Atiba Hutchinson is still recovering from a preseason bone bruise. Jonathan Osorio didn’t travel for this camp as he recovers from a head injury. That leaves Canada with just four out-and-out midfielders between Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ismaël Koné.

Even before Osorio was ruled out, all signs pointed towards coach John Herdman sticking with a double pivot in midfield. Now it’s all but certain.

That’s been Canada’s go-to system for a while. Since November’s 1-0 win over Costa Rica in World Cup Qualifying, Herdman has utilized some variation of a double pivot in nine of their last 10 games. That doesn’t mean they solely use two players centrally, though. Junior Hoilett has occasionally tucked inside off the ball to form more solidity in the central channels.

The only question now surrounds who will be starting with Stephen Eustaquio, who enters this window in terrific form with Porto. Eustaquio has been heavily involved in the final third for the Portuguese giants recently, so whoever partners him has to be equally effective on both ends of the pitch for the duo to thrive.

Kaye is still gaining match fitness, so the Toronto FC man might be better suited as a substitute. Koné has been rotated in and out of the lineup with CF Montréal, although his defensive instincts still need improving, so that leaves club teammate Samuel Piette as the final option.