World Cup concern: USMNT overcome by Japan in friendly

The US men’s national team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Japan at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany on Friday, a match that was the first of two Europe-based friendlies for Gregg Berhalter’s squad before the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November.

The USMNT were punished for a sloppy first half in which they lost possession 54 times in their defensive half, by conceding in the 24th minute when Daichi Kamada tucked a shot inside the far post, giving the Samurai Blue a 1-0 lead. The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder’s goal was awarded following Video Review after initially being waved off because the offside flag was raised.

Kamada nearly had a decisive second goal in the 65th minute, but Matt Turner dived to his left to get a hand on the attempt, which came after another USMNT turnover. The Arsenal goalkeeper also lunged up to get a touch on Ritsu Doan’s blast from atop the 18-yard box in the 75th minute.