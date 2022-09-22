Transfer Tracker

Alejandro Bedoya signs one-year extension with Philadelphia Union

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Alejandro Bedoya PHI

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have locked down midfielder Alejandro Bedoya for another year, signing their captain to a contract extension through the 2023 season, the club announced Thursday.

Bedoya was set to enter free agency at the end of 2022.

The 35-year-old joined the Union as a Designated Player in 2016, scoring 22 goals and 26 assists in 185 appearances (179 starts) since his arrival from Ligue 1 side Nantes. This season, he's got 6g/6a to his name.

“Alejandro embodies the spirit and passion of this team and this city. His mentality and leadership have had a major impact on the young core that has been so successful for us these past few seasons, and right now he’s having one of his best seasons in MLS,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said via a press release.

“He’s a leader in our locker room and our community, and it was important to ensure he returns next year as we look to continue competing for trophies in MLS and international competitions.”

Bedoya, who also had spells in Europe with Örebro SK, Rangers and Helsingborgs IF, was named Union captain in 2017 – the same year he won the Concacaf Gold Cup with the US men's national team.

He's been capped 66 times with the USMNT, appearing in four games during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union Alejandro Bedoya

Related Stories

Chicago Fire FC sign Brian Gutiérrez to contract extension
Toronto FC sign homegrown forward Hugo Mbongue
CF Montréal loan Chinonso Offor to Belgium's Zulte Waregem
More News
More News
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Three big questions facing Canada in pre-World Cup friendly vs. Qatar

Three big questions facing Canada in pre-World Cup friendly vs. Qatar
Almost time: USA enter Japan duel with 180 minutes before the World Cup
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Almost time: USA enter Japan duel with 180 minutes before the World Cup
Canada must recapture "highs of qualifying" during pre-World Cup window
Extratime

Canada must recapture "highs of qualifying" during pre-World Cup window
What must the USMNT solve during the pre-World Cup window?
Extratime

What must the USMNT solve during the pre-World Cup window?
More News
Video
Video
Is This Shea Salinas's Last Cali Clásico? | MLS Today
14:12

Is This Shea Salinas's Last Cali Clásico? | MLS Today
What does Canada need out of the September international window?
2:21

What does Canada need out of the September international window?
What does the USMNT need out of the September international window?
1:35

What does the USMNT need out of the September international window?
Who can play themselves onto the World Cup roster? | USA & Canada Preview
1:10:04

Who can play themselves onto the World Cup roster? | USA & Canada Preview
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote

MLS Unites to Vote

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election