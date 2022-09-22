Alejandro Bedoya signs one-year extension with Philadelphia Union

The 35-year-old joined the Union as a Designated Player in 2016, scoring 22 goals and 26 assists in 185 appearances (179 starts) since his arrival from Ligue 1 side Nantes. This season, he's got 6g/6a to his name.

The Philadelphia Union have locked down midfielder Alejandro Bedoya for another year, signing their captain to a contract extension through the 2023 season, the club announced Thursday.

“Alejandro embodies the spirit and passion of this team and this city. His mentality and leadership have had a major impact on the young core that has been so successful for us these past few seasons, and right now he’s having one of his best seasons in MLS,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said via a press release.

“He’s a leader in our locker room and our community, and it was important to ensure he returns next year as we look to continue competing for trophies in MLS and international competitions.”

Bedoya, who also had spells in Europe with Örebro SK, Rangers and Helsingborgs IF, was named Union captain in 2017 – the same year he won the Concacaf Gold Cup with the US men's national team.

He's been capped 66 times with the USMNT, appearing in four games during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.