Five snubs from this year’s 22 Under 22 list, by the numbers

You can just feel the “why do you hate my team’s best young player?” in the air, can’t you? That can only mean one thing. It’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR time.

MLS’s young, talented players seem to get better every year, which makes voting for the annual 22 Under 22 list extremely challenging. Several good players often end up missing the list, which is exactly what happened this year. According to a handful of underlying statistics, there are valid arguments for why some of the players left off the list deserved to make the top 22.

According to American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric, Ochoa is 12th in MLS this year in post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed among goalkeepers with at least seven starts. That means he’s saving difficult shots at a well above-average rate. Plus, he’s sitting right above NYCFC ’s Sean Johnson in that metric. How’s that for promise?

He went from starting for Real Salt Lake in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs to not stepping on the field for RSL in 2022 to being traded to D.C. United in less than eight months. All of that chaos means we haven’t seen a ton of Ochoa this year. Even so, he’s been a strong option in goal for Wayne Rooney’s D.C. team since landing on the East coast in the summer.

For his career to truly take off, Ochoa will need to put up similar numbers across a larger stretch of the season in 2023. But the Mexican international, who’s out of contract at the end of the season, is certainly a player to watch. A year ago , Ochoa placed 18th on the 22 Under 22 list.

Duran doesn’t get a ton of love playing for the Chicago Fire , but he’s had a really strong season with six goals and three assists in just over 1,100 minutes. With his long frame, his speed, and his developing aerial ability, Duran has put in some impressive shifts for the Fire in 2022.

Do you know how many attackers were put on this year’s 22 Under 22 list ahead of Jhon Duran ? Eleven, by my count. Positions are fluid, but let’s go with that number for now. And do you know how many of those 11 attackers have scored more non-penalty goals than Duran in 2022? Only two of them.

He has a very, very bright future, even getting called into Colombia’s senior national team during this September international window.

Duran, 18, pops when you watch him on tape and he pops when you look at the numbers, too. Per Second Spectrum, the Colombian is in the 91st percentile in non-penalty xG per 90 among MLS players with at least 1,000 minutes this year. Duran gets in good spots and causes real problems for opposing defenses.

Why he should be on the list: Starting games for the Union goes a long way

Okay, so there’s more to Nathan Harriel’s resumé than playing over 1,600 minutes for a Supporters’ Shield contender in the Philadelphia Union. But also…Harriel has played over 1,600 minutes for the Philadelphia Union. He’s not starting every game at this point in the year – Cameroon international Olivier Mbaizo presents real competition – but Harriel is still an important piece of Jim Curtin’s squad.

Per American Soccer Analysis, Harriel is 14th among fullbacks with at least 1,000 minutes in MLS this season in goals added per 96 minutes. With his pressing ability, he makes life very difficult for opposing attackers. According to Second Spectrum, Harriel is one of the most active pressers in the league. He’s in the 92nd percentile in pressures per 90 and the 80th percentile in counter pressures per 90 among fullbacks and wingbacks with at least 1,000 minutes. Plus, he wins most aerial duels.