Extratime

What must the USMNT solve during the pre-World Cup window?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Josh Sargent USMNT

Some big questions still need answering as the United States enter their last window of World Cup preparation, starting with Friday’s meeting with Japan in Düsseldorf, Germany (8:25 am ET | ESPN, TUDN, UniMas, ESPN+).

One key area, Charlie Davies said on Extratime’s preview episode, is who will partner Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman in the heart of the defense. It’s been open-ended since Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in early May, breaking up a bedrock duo that fueled parts of a successful Concacaf qualifying campaign.

“The center-back pairing, people were always apt to want to see Chris Richards alongside Walker Zimmerman,” Davies said, with a Sept. 27 meeting against Saudi Arabia up next. “Now it [will be] Aaron Long, so figuring out what that backline looks like, in particular at center back.”

Berhalter has confirmed Long, who captains the New York Red Bulls, will get the start against Japan. That news comes after Richards (Crystal Palace) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) withdrew due to injuries, leading to Mark McKenzie (Genk) and Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes) being called in as replacements from a deep Europe-based center back group.

Another pressing question, Davies said, is at the striker position. The USMNT have struggled to find a go-to option under Berhalter, and he’s called in three options for the 26-man roster.

“We all want to know who the No. 9 is,” Davies said. “Ricardo Pepi comes in, brought into camp. It seems like he’s now getting his confidence back in Holland. Josh Sargent is thriving in the Championship right now and Jesus Ferreira’s been doing it all season long with FC Dallas.

"I think Ferreira still holds the key to that position in terms of how he fits into Gregg Berhalter’s system.”

Those choices mean that Union Berlin striker Jordan Pefok is left at home, despite his strong form for the German Bundesliga’s first-place team. And Extratime’s Andrew Wiebe feels that gets at the core of difficult roster decisions Berhalter and his staff will face in the weeks ahead.

The USMNT are expected to name their roster for Qatar 2022 on Nov. 9, with Group B play getting underway Nov. 21 against Wales.

“The names that are getting people riled up now are the names that are not here, and that’s the way it works with World Cup rosters,” Wiebe said. “It’s often who doesn’t get called up, who’s not on that final roster that gets the emotions flowing.”

For more from Extratime, check out the latest episode here.

Related Stories

Almost time: USA enter Japan duel with 180 minutes before the World Cup
Berhalter reveals four starters for USMNT vs. Japan pre-World Cup friendly
Extratime US Men's National Team

Related Stories

Canada must recapture "highs of qualifying" during pre-World Cup window
World Cup door shut? Pefok, Pepi & the USA's striker conundrum
LAFC slip in Supporters’ Shield race: Is a “pretty big collapse” brewing?
More News
More News
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Three big questions facing Canada in pre-World Cup friendly vs. Qatar

Three big questions facing Canada in pre-World Cup friendly vs. Qatar
Almost time: USA enter Japan duel with 180 minutes before the World Cup
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Almost time: USA enter Japan duel with 180 minutes before the World Cup
Canada must recapture "highs of qualifying" during pre-World Cup window
Extratime

Canada must recapture "highs of qualifying" during pre-World Cup window
What must the USMNT solve during the pre-World Cup window?
Extratime

What must the USMNT solve during the pre-World Cup window?
More News
Video
Video
Is This Shea Salinas's Last Cali Clásico? | MLS Today
14:12

Is This Shea Salinas's Last Cali Clásico? | MLS Today
What does Canada need out of the September international window?
2:21

What does Canada need out of the September international window?
What does the USMNT need out of the September international window?
1:35

What does the USMNT need out of the September international window?
Who can play themselves onto the World Cup roster? | USA & Canada Preview
1:10:04

Who can play themselves onto the World Cup roster? | USA & Canada Preview
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote

MLS Unites to Vote

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election