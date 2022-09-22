Goal of the Week

LA Galaxy's Chicharito wins Week 32 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez made that look easy.

The LA Galaxy’s star striker has earned AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 32 following an incredible backheel flick from Julian Araujo’s near-post cross, all in a 4-1 rout of the Colorado Rapids. Chicharito’s tally (47.5% of the vote) gave him 15 goals on the year and helped reignite LA’s Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.

Another Galaxy player, left back Raheem Edwards, slotted second (22.1% of the vote) for picking out the top corner and putting several Rapids defenders on skates in the same Western Conference matchup.

Third place went to Vancouver Whitecaps FC wingback Julian Gressel (16.1% of the vote) for a volley that sunk Seattle Sounders FC, 2-1, snapping a 15-game winless streak for the hosts against the Concacaf Champions League title-holders.

Portland Timbers winger Santiago Moreno (14.3% of the vote) placed fourth for a 95th-minute volley that secured a 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew. That result moved the Rose City side to five games unbeaten amid a late-season playoff surge.

Check out all of the nominees below:

Goal of the Week Javier Hernandez LA Galaxy

