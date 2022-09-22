LA Galaxy's Chicharito wins Week 32 AT&T Goal of the Week

The LA Galaxy’s star striker has earned AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 32 following an incredible backheel flick from Julian Araujo’s near-post cross, all in a 4-1 rout of the Colorado Rapids. Chicharito’s tally (47.5% of the vote) gave him 15 goals on the year and helped reignite LA’s Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.

Another Galaxy player, left back Raheem Edwards, slotted second (22.1% of the vote) for picking out the top corner and putting several Rapids defenders on skates in the same Western Conference matchup.

Portland Timbers winger Santiago Moreno (14.3% of the vote) placed fourth for a 95th-minute volley that secured a 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew. That result moved the Rose City side to five games unbeaten amid a late-season playoff surge.