Your Friday Kickoff: We’re going to learn a whole lot during Matchday 3

Leagues Cup 2023 schedule & bracket announced
The Leagues Cup 2023 match schedule and bracket were announced Thursday, setting up the inaugural edition of the official Concacaf competition that sees all 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – compete in a World Cup-style tournament from July 21 to August 19. The competition’s top three finishers will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions League, with league competition paused throughout. Check out the full lineup here.
LAFC cruise past Alajuelense
A Dénis Bouanga hat trick gave LAFC a 3-0 win in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup with Alajuelense. The defending MLS Cup/Supporters' Shield holders will have a comfortable lead – and home-field advantage – for the return leg at BMO Stadium on March 15.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The Must-Watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. You’re welcome.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas - Sat., 5:00 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 27/50
The Whitecaps are coming off a 5-0 win in CCL, while FC Dallas just completed their annual gathering of three points against the Galaxy at Toyota Stadium. Both teams will be entering this one with a little bit of confidence and an eagerness to prove that early-season losses weren’t indicative of how their season will go.
D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 22/50
Orlando are going to rotate with Tigres coming to town next week, and it’s not exactly like they were playing high-octane soccer with a full-strength XI. I can’t recommend this one in good faith…which is exactly why it will end 5-3 and be the wildest game of the day.
Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 24/50
The Union are going to try to make this ugly; the Fire are still finding themselves, and there’s a good chance all that means Philly wins by four.
Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 29/50
There’s a lot of talent on the field in this one, but it’s not like either team is off to a roaring start. SKC haven’t scored and the Galaxy got smacked by FC Dallas last weekend.
Minnesota United FC vs. New York Red Bulls - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 24/50
The Loons are back after a Matchday 1 upset at FC Dallas, and they’ll be looking for more of the same against a Red Bulls team that has struggled offensively so far. Maybe Dante Vanzeir gets the start at striker and changes that?
Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 20/50
After what Nashville and Red Bulls did to soccer last week, I’m not sure why you should be expecting a shift for the better in this one.
Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC - Sat., 9:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 28/50
RSL gave Austin a major, major scare in a highly-entertaining Audi MLS Cup Playoffs game the last time these two met. More of the same could be very fun. That said, things are kind of weird in Austin right now? I just don’t quite know what to expect from this team.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 26/50
I’m enjoying Earthquakes soccer right now! Rapids soccer…well, it might take some time.
Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United - Sat., 12 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free, FOX
Plusometer Score: 33/50
A whole lot of home fans, over 1,000+ away fans (reportedly) and two relatively close neighbors that are still getting acquainted with each other. That alone would make this fun, but it feels like we might see new Atlanta DP striker Giorgos Giakoumakis face off against Charlotte’s new DP striker Enzo Copetti. Anytime two dudes who share the nickname “The Tank” play against each other, it’s must-see TV.
New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 34/50
The Herons are 2-0! NYCFC are improving their roster by the day! This could end up telling us a decent amount about both teams.
Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 32/50
Bob Bradley vs. Wilfried Nancy will be fun to watch, as will a whole lot of match-winners on the pitch. You’re looking at Cucho and Lucas Zelarayán versus Federico Bernardeschi and Sean Johnson here (maybe Lorenzo Insigne?), plus a very strong supporting cast. There’s a high chance you’ll see at least one very special play.
FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 47/50
Just an outstanding East-West matchup here. Seattle look like an early favorite to win the Supporters’ Shield. FC Cincinnati haven’t quite looked up to their preseason billing as Eastern Conference contenders. A huge crowd and a big game could bring out the best in both teams. If that happens, we’re in for one of the best matchups of the year.
Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 38/50
This one feels prepped for a Timbers Game Type Three (i.e. lit Roman Candles attached to a spinning ceiling fan). There’s a chance we could see a Timbers Game Type 1 where nothing fun happens, but it feels like the new kids have been excellent chaotic neutral protagonists so far. They might spark something here for a classic MLS After Dark extravaganza. Plus, c’mon, how can you not be interested in figuring out if St. Louis can convince another team to pass the ball to them in front of their own goal?
LAFC vs. New England Revolution - Sun., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 42/50
The Revs have impressed so far…but it’s fair to point out how they’ve only beaten Charlotte and Houston. This is a whole different kind of test. If they can pull out a point or three on the road against the reigning champs (even with LAFC likely rotating some after CCL), then it will be time to start wondering if the Revs’ ceiling in the East is a lot higher than we expected. A road win against LAFC after traveling cross-country is a big ask though. Probably the biggest possible ask, actually.
Anyway, this game is at 10:30 pm ET Sunday. Something ridiculous is going to happen. We all know how this works at this point.
Former MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo joins Turkey's Konyaspor: Alejandro Pozuelo's remarkable Major League Soccer career is officially over, with the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP returning to Europe after four seasons. Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor last week announced the signing of the 31-year-old Spanish midfielder, one of the league's brightest talents between 2019-22. With Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF, Pozuelo tallied 28 goals and 37 assists over 100 regular-season games.
- LAFC showed "respect" at Costa Rica’s Alajuelense and got a CCL reward.
- James Sands vows to "step up as a leader" at NYCFC after his Rangers loan.
- Here’s where to watch the eMLS Last Chance Qualifier and eMLS Cup.
Good luck out there. If you’re in a new place, bring drums. And flares. And like 50 friends.