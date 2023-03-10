Your Friday Kickoff: We’re going to learn a whole lot during Matchday 3

What you need to know

A Dénis Bouanga hat trick gave LAFC a 3-0 win in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup with Alajuelense. The defending MLS Cup/Supporters' Shield holders will have a comfortable lead – and home-field advantage – for the return leg at BMO Stadium on March 15.

The Leagues Cup 2023 match schedule and bracket were announced Thursday, setting up the inaugural edition of the official Concacaf competition that sees all 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – compete in a World Cup-style tournament from July 21 to August 19. The competition’s top three finishers will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions League, with league competition paused throughout. Check out the full lineup here.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The Must-Watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Tier One: The delightful hum of a soccer broadcast on television

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas - Sat., 5:00 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Plusometer Score: 27/50

The Whitecaps are coming off a 5-0 win in CCL, while FC Dallas just completed their annual gathering of three points against the Galaxy at Toyota Stadium. Both teams will be entering this one with a little bit of confidence and an eagerness to prove that early-season losses weren’t indicative of how their season will go.

D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Plusometer Score: 22/50

Orlando are going to rotate with Tigres coming to town next week, and it’s not exactly like they were playing high-octane soccer with a full-strength XI. I can’t recommend this one in good faith…which is exactly why it will end 5-3 and be the wildest game of the day.

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Plusometer Score: 24/50

The Union are going to try to make this ugly; the Fire are still finding themselves, and there’s a good chance all that means Philly wins by four.

Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Plusometer Score: 29/50

There’s a lot of talent on the field in this one, but it’s not like either team is off to a roaring start. SKC haven’t scored and the Galaxy got smacked by FC Dallas last weekend.

Minnesota United FC vs. New York Red Bulls - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Plusometer Score: 24/50

The Loons are back after a Matchday 1 upset at FC Dallas, and they’ll be looking for more of the same against a Red Bulls team that has struggled offensively so far. Maybe Dante Vanzeir gets the start at striker and changes that?

Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 20/50

After what Nashville and Red Bulls did to soccer last week, I’m not sure why you should be expecting a shift for the better in this one.

Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC - Sat., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 28/50

RSL gave Austin a major, major scare in a highly-entertaining Audi MLS Cup Playoffs game the last time these two met. More of the same could be very fun. That said, things are kind of weird in Austin right now? I just don’t quite know what to expect from this team.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 26/50