Leagues Cup 2023: Schedule & bracket for historic MLS-LIGA MX competition

The competition’s top three finishers will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions League , with league competition paused throughout. All matches will air on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app *, while select games are also on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS in the United States and Canada.

The Leagues Cup 2023 match schedule and bracket were announced Thursday, setting up the inaugural edition of the official Concacaf competition that sees all 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – compete in a World Cup-style tournament from July 21 to August 19.

Key dates

Group stage: July 21 - July 31

Round of 32: August 2 - August 4

Round of 16: August 6 - August 8

Quarterfinals: August 11 - August 12

Semifinals: August 15

Third Place: August 19

Final: August 19

Group stage

Automatic qualifiers

Two teams have qualified directly into the Round of 32 for their performance last year.

LAFC: MLS Cup 2022 champion

Pachuca: LIGA MX champion; most combined points accumulated across the 2022 Clausura and Apertura seasons

15 groups

The remaining teams are divided into 15 groups across four regions – West, Central, South and East – based on 2022 performance and their geographic regions. Clubs are guaranteed two group-stage games to be played at MLS venues.

Knockout Rounds

Who advances?

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 32.

The top advancing club from each group will face a second-place team from a group in their same region.

Where Bye teams enter

Pachuca enter in the South region.

LAFC enter in the West region.

Due to the odd number of teams in Leagues Cup 2023, the second-place team in South Region Group 1 will enter the bracket in the West Region, as that group has the lowest-performing team in the 2022 season (No. 2 club in the South region).

Venues

In 2023, advancing MLS clubs will host knockout round matches against LIGA MX teams, and MLS venues will host all Leagues Cup knockout round matches.

Knockout Round match locations and kickoff times will be announced at the conclusion of the Group Stage.

Round of 32

Matches between two MLS clubs will be hosted by the group winner.

Matches between two LIGA MX clubs will be hosted at a regional venue designated by the Organizing Committee.

Starting with Round of 16

Matches between two MLS clubs will be hosted by the club with the better 2022 regular-season performance.

Matches between two LIGA MX clubs will be hosted at a venue designated by the Organizing Committee.

Regional venues

The pool of regional venues for matches between two LIGA MX clubs during the knockout round are as follows: