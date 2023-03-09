Where to watch eMLS Last Chance Qualifier and eMLS Cup

The road to 2023 eMLS Cup, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and TikTok, reaches its peak this weekend with two back-to-back events.

Saturday, March 11: eMLS Last Chance Qualifiers at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium

at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium Sunday, March 12: 2023 eMLS Cup at SXSW in Austin: ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Last Chance Qualifier

How to watch: Official club Twitch channels of each competitor (see table below)

When: Saturday, March 11 - 12:30 pm ET

Format: The Last Chance Qualifier will consist of competitors sitting 12th through 26th in the 2023 eMLS standings. The competition will feature a group stage followed by a single-elimination bracket, the winner of which will claim in the final spot in the 2023 eMLS Cup.

Competitors have been placed into four groups in which each player will face the others in their group for a total three group stage matches. Following the group stage, the top two players from each group (8 total) will compete in a single elimination bracket to determine who will be the Last Chance Qualifier. Every matchup during the single-elimination bracket rounds will consist of two legs.

2023 eMLS Cup

How to watch: Official MLS Twitch channel

When: Sunday, March 12 - 3 pm ET

Format: The top 12 players of the 2023 eMLS season will compete for the grand prize in the 2023 eMLS Cup, which will take place at ACL Live at Moody Theater at 2 pm ET on Sunday, March 12 as part of SXSW in Austin, Texas. The prize pool for this year's eMLS Cup is a record $50,000.

The field will consist of the top 11 athletes from the League Series 1 and 2 Remote Qualifiers and the winner of the Last Chance Qualifier. The top four players will receive a bye, and players positioned five through 12 will play in a single leg matchup in the knockout round.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will consist of two-legged matchups to determine the winner of the eMLS Cup.