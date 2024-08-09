Your Friday Kickoff: Sounders & Earthquakes cruise into Round of 16, Miami outlast Toronto

MLS terminates contract of FC Cincinnati forward Boupendza
Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza, effective immediately. This opens a Designated Player roster spot for the defending Supporters' Shield winners. With that new flexibility, the Secondary Transfer Window closes on Aug. 14.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign Ocampo from Atlético Nacional
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed fullback Édier Ocampo from Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional. The 20-year-old Colombian youth international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.
CF Montréal acquire Clark from Minnesota United
CF Montréal have acquired midfielder Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC. In exchange for the US youth international, Minnesota receive $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Minnesota could get another $100k in conditional GAM, and retain a sell-on fee in the 21-year-old attacker.
Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Jean Jacques
The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Danley Jean Jacques from French second-division side FC Metz. The 24-year-old Haitian international is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028. To complete the deal, Philadelphia sent the Portland Timbers $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) for Jean Jacques' Discovery Priority Rights.
Well, this got weird. Let’s talk it out.
Yeah, you’re reading that little mini-box score right. Every possible action you could have had happened. A red card, an own goal, two penalties. The majority of that happened just in the first half.
Honestly, it’s a perfect Miami win. Nothing about it made a whole lot of sense, defense felt optional, Matias Rojas scored an absolute stunner from outside the box, it felt like they were going to lose the lead entirely at the end, they somehow kept scoring despite being down to 10 men, etc., etc. All of it tracks. We’ll never see a team with this kind of plot armor again. So appreciate it while you can. It’s like watching one of those mid/late-2000s TV characters who everyone thinks is “quirky” but they’re also competent to the point of being omnipotent. Their methods aren’t always normal, but they always win.
Toronto are not that kind of team. But Leagues Cup treated them well. They weren’t incredible, but there’s something to build on here down the stretch as they work toward a playoff spot.
Inter Miami will take on tonight’s Columbus-Sporting KC winner. They’ll have to do it without new center-back signing David Martínez.
Marcelo Flores thumped in a low cross from just outside the top of the six and that was that for this one. The reigning CCC champs are gone and Tigres are on to face the winner of New England and New York City FC.
If you’re going to pull off an upset and change the narrative around your place in a tournament, scoring two immediate set piece goals is a great way to do it. Yeimar and Jackson Ragen got on the board minutes into this one, and that’s all Seattle needed to tilt the scale in their favor for good. The Galaxy, a genuine contender among the MLS team in this competition, are gone. Just like that.
It feels like the kind of boost Seattle have been looking for. But it’s hard to get carried away. They haven’t been able to turn the corner all year and Pumas are waiting for them in the next round. But, we know better around here than to completely count out the Sounders. Their path to a deep run is extremely difficult, but, I don’t know, sometimes you kick a ball around for a while and suddenly Seattle are winning a knockout tournament.
Uhhhhh well, yeah, sure, why not? San Jose delivered as thorough a beatdown as they possibly could. Who knows what it means, but it’s good to see San Jose have a bit of joy in a bleak season. They aren’t nearly as bad as their record in MLS and maybe we shouldn’t be quite so surprised they were able to take care of business here.
Things will get more difficult from here on out though. LAFC are up next.
There are a ton of games tonight. So many, that we might as well go ahead and Watchgridometer this.
Toluca vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Friday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
For my money, this is the best game of the night. Toluca are a dark horse contender in this competition and Houston are more interesting than ever with new DP attacker Ezequiel Ponce in the mix. They’re coming off a massive 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake and we’ve seen them work their way through knockout competitions before. They’re the underdog here, but they absolutely have a shot at pulling this off. They probably have at least one or two beautiful team goals in them.
Orlando City SC vs. Cruz Azul
Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Friday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 38/50
This is a close second to Toluca-Houston. Orlando have been rounding into form lately and didn’t need to sweat much to work through the group stage. They’re now undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions.
That being said, we should probably note they haven’t played the stiffest competition. Their win over Toronto at the start of July looks decent right now and their 1-1 draw against New York City FC at the end of the month is a decent result. But they haven’t faced a team as talented as Cruz Azul in a long while.
Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City
Watch: Apple TV - Free | Friday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
The Crew are entering this thing like The Undertaker entering a Royal Rumble midway through all the rumbling. They’ve been kicking their feet up during the group stage while casually taking down a small English side called “Aston Villa” 4-1 in a friendly and adding at least one, maybe two, high-level wingbacks.
Long story short, SKC are in trouble. But at least you get to watch the Crew.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers
Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Friday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 35/50
The Timbers are veering toward “must watch at all times” territory. They’ve been a blast lately, scoring at will and even starting to play a little defense. They had one of the most impressive group-stage performances of any team in the tournament when they got past Club León and pummeled Colorado. There’s a lot to like about this side right now and they’re heavy favorites in this one.
The next round might be a little more difficult though, regardless of who gets through. Club América are likely waiting on the other side.
New England Revolution vs. New York City FC
Watch: Apple TV - Free | Friday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
The Revs are undergoing a bit of a makeover right now with DeJuan Jones and Henry Kessler moving elsewhere. But home-field advantage is home-field advantage and NYCFC will still have their hands full.
Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal
Watch: Apple TV - Free | Friday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 26/50
The Union are kind of looking like the Union again? They took down Charlotte in the group stage and then did enough to get a result against Cruz Azul. They’re undefeated in their last four games in all competitions. It’s not enough to make me believe they’re a contender, but they might be a bit more of a threat going forward.
FC Cincinnati vs. Santos Laguna
Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Friday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
If Cincy don't win this it’s the upset of the tournament and I’m only kind of joking.
D.C. United vs. Mazatlán
Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Friday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 22/50
One of these teams is legally required to advance.
FC Juárez vs. Colorado Rapids
Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Friday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 24/50
The Rapids are heavy favorites here, but soccer gonna soccer, right?
To be fair to Juárez, they played well in the group stage against St. Louis and Dallas.
Club América vs. Atlas FC
Watch: Apple TV - Free, Univision, TUDN, FS1 | Friday, 10 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
América, like pretty much always, will be favored in this one.
That’s what we thought last year though, before they ducked out against Nashville.
D.C. United sign Bartlett to contract extension: D.C. United have signed center back Lucas Bartlett to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028. Bartlett has 1g/2a in 26 all-competition appearances for the Black-and-Red. He leads the club in minutes played and ranks second in MLS with 84 aerial duels won this season.
Inter Miami transfer Borgelin to Danish club: Inter Miami CF have transferred homegrown striker Shanyder Borgelin to Danish second-division side Vendsyssel FF. Additionally, Miami retain a sell-on percentage in the 22-year-old Haitian international. Borgelin, originally a member of the Philadelphia Union academy, departs with one goal in 16 appearances since being promoted to the first team from the Herons' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate in 2023.
- Inter Miami survived a wild one against Toronto FC.
- Jordi Alba set a Leagues Cup record in the win.
- LIGA MX coaches are wrestling with a "very physical" MLS presence in Leagues Cup.
Good luck out there. Keep a good thing going as long as you can.