Vancouver Whitecaps sign Édier Ocampo from Atlético Nacional

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed fullback Édier Ocampo from Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional, the club announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old Colombian youth international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.

"We identified Édier last fall as a young, high-potential player who would suit our style of play," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "He is a fast, explosive wingback, aggressive on both sides of the ball, and is very direct in how he plays.