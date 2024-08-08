Vancouver Whitecaps sign Édier Ocampo from Atlético Nacional

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed fullback Édier Ocampo from Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional, the club announced Thursday.
The 20-year-old Colombian youth international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.
"We identified Édier last fall as a young, high-potential player who would suit our style of play," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "He is a fast, explosive wingback, aggressive on both sides of the ball, and is very direct in how he plays.
"We have started the visa process and hope to have him available as soon as possible. He has never played club football outside of Colombia so we will need time to adapt, but we are all very excited to welcome Édier to Vancouver."
Before joining Vancouver, Ocampo tallied 3g/7a in 75 matches across Nacional and Fortaleza CEIF. He also represented Colombia at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and won two trophies with Nacional.
Ocampo arrives on the final day of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window for Canadian clubs, helping offset the departure of defender Javain Brown.
The Whitecaps are fifth in the Western Conference with 38 points and were eliminated from Leagues Cup by Pumas UNAM in the Round of 32.
