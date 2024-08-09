LIGA MX coaches wrestle with "very physical" MLS in Leagues Cup

"Without a doubt, the truth is that physically it’s powerful, not only in speed but also in size … this also occurs in the Mexican league, but I think that in MLS it is worth highlighting there.”

“It is a high-level opponent. We have found a more organized game, in the opponent there are less distances between the lines than perhaps in Mexico, where it’s more back and forth – and that also has a beauty,” he said. “The game here is a little more tactical, and then there is the physical issue.

It was an extension of the perspective he’d shared after Atlas’ defeat of Houston Dynamo FC in their opener, which, combined with Houston’s win over RSL, saw Los Zorros through to the Round of 32.

“In general, I don’t know. What I can say is MLS teams are at a top level,” San José said in Spanish when asked about the pattern of MLS bettering their LIGA MX counterparts in the tournament’s opening days. “Real Salt Lake is an extraordinary team. They’re very good technically, physically, tactically. You can tell they’ve been working together for a long time.”

The Spaniard has seen plenty of the world’s game as both a player and manager, from the Basque Country to the Persian Gulf to the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. And he did not hesitate to praise Real Salt Lake after the Utah club defeated his Atlas FC in the Leagues Cup group stage last week.

Differing styles

The 44-year-old is one of several coaches to speak along these lines. Among the many storylines around Leagues Cup, the contrast of styles and systems when teams from the two leagues clash has consistently intrigued both observers and participants. MLS adversaries are asking different questions than LIGA MX outfits face at home.

“Yeah, it's a little bit of everything,” Tigres UANL boss Veljko Paunovic told Houston-based journalist Glenn Davis in an appearance on the 'Soccer Matters' radio show. “There's a cultural context, a difference between the recruitment and the profiles of the players and all that, I think it's getting more even in the last years.

"I think Leagues Cup showed that and proved that last year; it's getting very, very tight, the challenge between the teams, between the two leagues, it's every time much more even.”

The Serb can speak with authority, having led the Chicago Fire for four seasons from 2015-19. His résumé reflects another area of progress for the northern league: A growing appeal to coaches from across the world, in parallel with increased investment in managerial hires. Atlético San Luis’ Domènec Torrent oversaw New York City FC for a year and a half in 2018-19 and made a similar point last month.

“Two things are obvious to me: the difference in pace,” said Pep Guardiola’s former assistant, “and then it seems to me that we don't pay enough attention to football in MLS. MLS’s football has improved greatly. We would be wrong to think that Mexican football is better, but it is not worse, either. But it is very much equalizing.