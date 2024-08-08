Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Danley Jean Jacques

Danley Jean Jacques - Philadelphia Union - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Danley Jean Jacques from French second-division side FC Metz, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old Haitian international is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

To complete the deal, Philadelphia sent the Portland Timbers $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) for Jean Jacques' Discovery Priority Rights.

"We are excited to welcome Danley to the Philadelphia Union. He is a versatile player in the midfield and has proven himself in a top league," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. "He is a quick, physical player who fits our style of play and has the ability to make an immediate impact."

Before this move, Jean Jacques tallied 0g/3a in 69 matches for Metz across Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 from 2022-24. His professional career started at Don Bosco FC in his native Haiti.

Internationally, Jean Jacques has scored one goal in 10 appearances for Haiti since debuting in 2023.

Philadelphia are 10th in the Eastern Conference, one point below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. Jim Curtin’s side hasn’t missed the postseason since 2017.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union

Related Stories

CF Montréal acquire Caden Clark from Minnesota United
DC United sign Lucas Bartlett to contract extension
Inter Miami transfer Shanyder Borgelin to Danish club
More News
More News
CF Montréal acquire Caden Clark from Minnesota United
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal acquire Caden Clark from Minnesota United
DC United sign Lucas Bartlett to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign Lucas Bartlett to contract extension
Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Danley Jean Jacques
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Danley Jean Jacques
Your Thursday Kickoff: LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders vie for Pumas showdown
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders vie for Pumas showdown
Inter Miami transfer Shanyder Borgelin to Danish club
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami transfer Shanyder Borgelin to Danish club
Video
Video
Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC: Whose stars will shine brightest?
3:43
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC: Whose stars will shine brightest?
Should LAFC root for Galaxy to beat Seattle?
3:22
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Should LAFC root for Galaxy to beat Seattle?
WATCH: Bouanga, Olivera propel LAFC into Round of 16
7:07

WATCH: Bouanga, Olivera propel LAFC into Round of 16
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Pumas UNAM | August 7, 2024
6:42

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Pumas UNAM | August 7, 2024