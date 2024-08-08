Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Danley Jean Jacques

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Danley Jean Jacques from French second-division side FC Metz, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old Haitian international is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

To complete the deal, Philadelphia sent the Portland Timbers $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) for Jean Jacques' Discovery Priority Rights.

"We are excited to welcome Danley to the Philadelphia Union. He is a versatile player in the midfield and has proven himself in a top league," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. "He is a quick, physical player who fits our style of play and has the ability to make an immediate impact."

Before this move, Jean Jacques tallied 0g/3a in 69 matches for Metz across Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 from 2022-24. His professional career started at Don Bosco FC in his native Haiti.

Internationally, Jean Jacques has scored one goal in 10 appearances for Haiti since debuting in 2023.

Philadelphia are 10th in the Eastern Conference, one point below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. Jim Curtin’s side hasn’t missed the postseason since 2017.