DC United sign Lucas Bartlett to contract extension

"As a center back, he is in the prime of his career, so we are thrilled to extend his contract and keep Lucas here in the nation's capital through 2027."

"Lucas is a talented defender who reads the game well and has played a pivotal role in our backline this season," Ally Mackay, D.C. United's general manager and chief soccer officer, said in a release.

Bartlett has 1g/2a in 26 all-competition appearances for the Black-and-Red. He leads the club in minutes played and ranks second in MLS with 84 aerial duels won this season.

D.C. United have signed center back Lucas Bartlett to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ We're delighted to announce that Lucas Bartlett has extended his contract through 2027! pic.twitter.com/GG5ubxsgUo

FC Dallas selected Bartlett No. 6 overall (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He spent last season at St. Louis CITY SC, then D.C. acquired him in a preseason trade.

"Lucas has displayed a very good level of consistency to earn this contract extension," head coach Troy Lesesne said in a release.

"He embodies our club’s values and works tirelessly to continue to improve and develop every single day. The fact that he leads our team in minutes played is a testament to his professionalism, and we are happy he will remain with our club for the foreseeable future."

D.C. United are 13th in the Eastern Conference on 26 points, two points outside the final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs position. They play LIGA MX's Mazatlán FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Friday evening (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).