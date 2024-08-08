Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal acquire Caden Clark from Minnesota United

MLSsoccer staff

  • MTL receive: Caden Clark
  • MIN receive: Up to $150k GAM, SuperDraft pick, sell-on %

CF Montréal have acquired midfielder Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC, the club announced Thursday.

In exchange for the US youth international, Minnesota receive $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Minnesota could get another $100k in conditional GAM, and retain a sell-on fee in the 21-year-old attacker.

Now in his fourth MLS season, Clark has 7g/8a in 70 matches. He burst onto the scene in 2020 with the New York Red Bulls and joined Minnesota for the 2024 campaign.

In between, Clark never caught on following his much-hailed move to German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. He was loaned back to RBNY and later to Danish second-division side Vendsyssel FF before returning stateside.

Montréal have a reputation for acquiring players via intra-league trades. Three of the top five minutes-earners on this year's squad – Ruan, Ariel Lassiter and Bryce Duke – arrived via that mechanism.

At the Leagues Cup break, Montréal are 11th in the Eastern Conference under first-year coach Laurent Courtois. They're one point below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

