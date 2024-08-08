Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami transfer Shanyder Borgelin to Danish club

Inter Miami CF have transferred homegrown striker Shanyder Borgelin to Danish second-division side Vendsyssel FF, the club announced Thursday.

Additionally, Miami retain a sell-on percentage in the 22-year-old Haitian international.

"We would like to thank Shanyder for his contributions to the club on and off the pitch, and wish him the best in his next step in Denmark," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

"We’re proud to have contributed to his development through his path with Inter Miami CF II through to the first team, and look forward to seeing him continue excelling and representing South Florida in this next stage of his career abroad."

Borgelin, originally a member of the Philadelphia Union academy, departs with one goal in 16 appearances since being promoted to the first team from the Herons' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate in 2023.

He's the second Miami homegrown to leave on a permanent transfer in the last month, following Edison Azcona's move to USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights.

Supporters' Shield-leading Miami own the league's best record (16W-4L-5D; 53 points). Currently, they're defending their 2023 Leagues Cup title.

