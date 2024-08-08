Transfer Tracker

MLS terminates contract of FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza

Aaron Boupendza - FC Cincinnati - generic overlay
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Contract termination

Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza, effective immediately.

The move opens a Designated Player roster spot for the defending Supporters' Shield winners. With that new flexibility, the Secondary Transfer Window closes on Aug. 14.

Ups and downs

Cincy acquired Boupendza from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab FC in June 2023 following Brenner's club-record transfer to Italian Serie A club Udinese.

The 28-year-old Gabon international entered 2024 as Cincy's de-facto top striker after Brandon Vazquez was transferred to LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey in January.

Boupendza exits with 7g/2a in 24 league matches. He last started an MLS game on April 13.

Moving forward

In Boupendza's absence, Cincy have utilized Kevin Kelsy, Yuya Kubo, Corey Baird, Sergio Santos and Gerardo Valenzuela as forwards.

Reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta plays underneath in the No. 10 role. He leads Cincy with 11g/18a.

FC Cincinnati are second in the Eastern Conference standings with 48 points (15W-7L-3D). They'll host Santos Laguna on Friday night in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
