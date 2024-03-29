Your Friday Kickoff: Is Seattle's season already on the brink?

Honoring the effort of MLS players driving progress off the field, the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award will continue with contributions from Audi doubling in 2024. For each player spotlighted in the Celebrating Impact content series, Audi will make a $40,000 contribution to the 501c3 organization of the player’s choosing through the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund.

Audi of America, Major League Soccer and The Players’ Tribune today announced the Celebrating Impact content series will return during the 2024 MLS season. Celebrating Impact spotlights MLS players demonstrating excellence in their communities and will debut across The Players’ Tribune channels.

FC Cincinnati have signed Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025 . Asad joins his third MLS team, after playing for Atlanta United's inaugural 2017 side and having three separate stints with D.C. United (2018, 2020-21, 2023). The 29-year-old has 21g/26a over 122 regular-season appearances.

Inter Miami CF midfielder Federico Redondo is expected to miss approximately two months after suffering a left LCL (knee) injury. Redondo, 21, joined Inter Miami in late February from Argentine side Argentinos Juniors. He has one assist in four matches (all starts) across all competitions.

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel will miss 4-6 months after undergoing hamstring surgery. He suffered the injury at training last week. The 29-year-old Brazil native was among San Jose’s best players last year, helping them return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. He has five clean sheets in 26 league appearances, impressing after his January 2023 arrival from Internacional.

Inter Miami CF have a new right back, announcing Thursday that Marcelo Weigandt has joined from famed Argentine club Boca Juniors. The 24-year-old defender is on loan through 2024 with an option to extend until 2025. Weigandt helps offset Inter Miami trading DeAndre Yedlin to FC Cincinnati earlier this month, filling a need in head coach Tata Martino's team.

The Matchday 4 game between Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders FC, postponed on March 9 due to inclement weather, will resume on Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30 pm ET at Subaru Park.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

If you believe in the Watchgridometer maybe the Watchgridometer will believe in you, too

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot.

This is a Tier III based on brand recognition alone, but there’s extra reason to be intrigued. First and foremost, the Galaxy are the MLS Season Pass Team of the Year (So Far) for being wholly committed to winning every game 4-3. The other point of interest here is this game comes at a terrible time for Seattle. The Sounders might be going up against a genuine contender at the top of the conference as they try to drag themselves uphill and out of the mud. They have two points through four games and another loss would put them in the zone where Matt Doyle digs up a stat about how like two teams in the history of MLS have ever made the playoffs after earning two points in five games. Danger is nigh.

Like the Union, the Lions looked a lot more like themselves last weekend. The Red Bulls… the Red Bulls looked like something different in the best possible way. With a few reinforcements back from international duty, New York should be going into a playoff-caliber road matchup with plenty of confidence.

The Union looked a little more like themselves in Portland last weekend despite missing multiple key players in midfield. They’ll try to build on their best game of the year so far against a Loons side that has a couple of weeks of experience under new manager Eric Ramsay. For Minnesota, this matchup marks the end of one of the most difficult stretches in the league this year. So far they’ve taken seven points from three games against Columbus, Orlando and LAFC. Ten from four after facing Philly and 13 points from five games overall would be one of the best starts we’ve seen in a while. I’m just saying, we know how an elite five-game start turned out for St. Louis last year.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 4 pm ET

Watchability Score: 31/50

Life had been improving for the Rapids until Brad Smith’s late winner for Houston killed the good vibes last weekend. Still, they’ve been playing decent ball and have lived up to reasonable expectations of their impressive offseason so far. By that I mean: They aren’t a dead lock for the Wooden Spoon.

Anyway, LAFC have plenty of narrative intrigue on their own. After a three-match scoreless streak, the Black & Gold busted out with a 5-0 shellacking of Nashville last weekend. If they can keep that momentum going on the road and at altitude, they should be feeling better about the direction the pre-Giroud section of their season is going.

D.C. United vs. CF Montréal

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 38/50

Two of the best teams in the East are set to go head to head. That’s not a bit, they’ve both been really good so far. The eye test and the underlying numbers have shown each of these teams in a positive light. For D.C. that means they have just one loss in their first five games, and for Montréal it means they have seven points through four consecutive road games. Any points over the final two games of their road trip will feel like a cherry on top of an outstanding start.

Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 36/50

The Herons should have a handful of folks ready to go after an international break. They’ll need all hands on deck after a disastrous trip up to Red Bull Arena last week. Or at least enough hands to get a result before they welcome CF Monterrey to Chase Stadium in CCC play this Wednesday. It’s going to be a tough balancing act. But it’s one they should be able to manage unless NYCFC are ready to break out of a long-running slump. The Cityzens have four losses through their first five games.

Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50

Don’t count out Charlotte at home. They have a tendency to go punch for punch with the big bads when they have a crowd of 30,000 or so behind them. They have two wins in two home games so far and just took down Columbus last weekend. FC Cincinnati aren’t going to be able to cruise in and take a point or three. The Crown will be a little more amped than normal for this one, too. New DP winger Liel Abada is set to make his debut.

Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

The Crew are automatic Tier II until they’re not, but forgive me for maybe being a bit concerned about encouraging folks to watch Nashville right now. It’s tough out there.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

The Whitecaps are reeling after a stunning home loss to RSL, and the Timbers are doing the same after getting run over at home by Philly. Both of these teams could use a pick me up.

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX | Sunday, 3:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50