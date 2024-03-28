Apple Sports: Download the new app for MLS & sports fans 

Apple has introduced Apple Sports, a free app for iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats and more – from Major League Soccer and beyond.

"Fans are loving the speed and simplicity of the app, and the ability to sync their favorite clubs and seamlessly tap into live matches on MLS Season Pass ."

"Apple Sports is a great way for MLS fans to stay up to speed with scores and stats across the league," said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats.

Designed for speed and simplicity, the app’s personalized experience puts users’ favorite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple.

What Apple Sports brings

Apple Sports gives fans a simple and fast way to stay up to speed on the teams and leagues they love. Users can customize their scoreboards on Apple Sports by following their favorite teams, tournaments and leagues.

Fans can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games; explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details and live betting odds;1 and tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.2 Apple Sports will also seamlessly sync with favorites selected within the My Sports experience including in the Apple TV app and Apple News.

Availability

1 Apple Sports is available to download in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, with support for English, as well as French and Spanish where available.