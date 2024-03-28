Matchday

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel out injured 4-6 months

Daniel - San Jose Earthquakes - goalkeeper

© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel will miss 4-6 months after undergoing hamstring surgery, the club announced Wednesday. He suffered the injury at training last week.

The 29-year-old Brazil native was among San Jose’s best players last year, helping them return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. He has five clean sheets in 26 league appearances, impressing after his January 2023 arrival from Internacional.

In Daniel’s absence, San Jose are expected to lean on former US international and Colorado Rapids standout William Yarbrough. The veteran goalkeeper signed with head coach Luchi Gonzalez’s team this past January.

JT Marcinkowski, San Jose’s starting goalkeeper from 2021-22, is recovering from a long-term knee injury he suffered last October. The Quakes also have rising homegrown Emmanuel Ochoa and Polish youth international Mikołaj Biegański as rostered goalkeepers.

Heading into a Matchday 7 test at Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), San Jose are 12th in the Western Conference standings (1W-4L-0D).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
