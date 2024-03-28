Matchday 7: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Who creates early-season separation? Who falls behind the pack? We'll learn plenty during Matchday 7's must-see matches and beyond.

Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

After going four games winless to start the year, Orlando might have steadied themselves by beating Austin FC, 2-0, last weekend. For a team that pundits widely picked as Supporters' Shield contenders in the preseason, time is of the essence to prove their on-paper quality translates to on-field results.

Giving head coach Oscar Pareja's group an extra boost, forward Duncan McGuire (US U-23s), winger Facundo Torres (Uruguay) and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (Peru) are all back from international duty. Hard-nosed midfielder César Araújo is back in training, too.

But the New York Red Bulls are surging with confidence after a resounding 4-0 home win over Inter Miami CF – a result that came while marquee winter signing Emil Forsberg represented Sweden on international duty. New head coach Sandro Schwarz has adhered to RBNY's tried-and-true pressing style, but also implemented more savviness in possession.