Matchday 7: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Who creates early-season separation? Who falls behind the pack? We'll learn plenty during Matchday 7's must-see matches and beyond.
Some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, March 30 - 2 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC
Saturday, March 30 - 4 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, March 30 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, March 30 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS (Canada)
Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC
Saturday, March 30 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, March 30 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, March 30 - 7:30 pm ET
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, March 30 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, March 30 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, March 30 - 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, March 30 - 9:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, March 30 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, March 30 - 10:30 pm ET
Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire FC
Sunday, March 31 - 3:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFOX/FOX Deportes (US); TSN (Canada)
Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
After going four games winless to start the year, Orlando might have steadied themselves by beating Austin FC, 2-0, last weekend. For a team that pundits widely picked as Supporters' Shield contenders in the preseason, time is of the essence to prove their on-paper quality translates to on-field results.
Giving head coach Oscar Pareja's group an extra boost, forward Duncan McGuire (US U-23s), winger Facundo Torres (Uruguay) and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (Peru) are all back from international duty. Hard-nosed midfielder César Araújo is back in training, too.
But the New York Red Bulls are surging with confidence after a resounding 4-0 home win over Inter Miami CF – a result that came while marquee winter signing Emil Forsberg represented Sweden on international duty. New head coach Sandro Schwarz has adhered to RBNY's tried-and-true pressing style, but also implemented more savviness in possession.
RBNY's biggest threat thus far? Scottish attacker Lewis Morgan, who's back from injury and is tied for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with five goals. He scored a hat-trick last weekend, all while DP forward Dante Vanzeir provided a career-high four assists.
Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Nashville were humbled during Matchday 6, suffering a 5-0 defeat at LAFC. They played down 10 men for the final half-hour after goalkeeper Joe Willis was red-carded, but the damage was largely done beforehand.
That setback highlighted how crucial DP center back Walker Zimmerman, who's recovering from a knee injury, is to Nashville's foundation. Ditto for forwards Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge.
Columbus also lost during Matchday 6, dropping a 2-0 result at Charlotte FC after midfielder Derrick Jones received a 26th-minute red card. But all the variables – playing with 10 men, key players missing due to international duty, head coach Wilfried Nancy being sick, pivotal on-field calls, etc. – make it a match you quickly move on from.
If the defending MLS Cup champions rebound, odds are striker Cucho Hernández scores for the fifth time across all competitions this season. Getting goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and midfielder Aidan Morris back from the US U-23s goes a long way, too. They've become game-changers in Columbus.
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
LA's wintertime transfers have helped form arguably the league's top attack, introducing DP wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec alongside striker Dejan Joveljic and midfielder Riqui Puig. Joveljic, who has a Golden Boot-leading five goals, recently tied Brian McBride (five in 1998) for the most consecutive games with a goal to start a season.
The Galaxy are fallible in defense, though. They're yet to post a shutout in 2024 and have allowed seven goals across their last three matches. Homegrown center back Jalen Neal (abdominal) remains out injured, but the issues might be more system-related than personnel-related.
Meanwhile, Seattle are still searching for their first win of 2024 (gone 0W-2L-2D thus far). A huge part of that is injuries – marquee signing Pedro de la Vega (hamstring) and veteran midfielder João Paulo (left hip) remain sidelined – but deeper questions about the Sounders' slow start are being asked.
What's clear: A win would heal Seattle's wounds big-time and lower temperatures in the fan base.