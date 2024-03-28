Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami acquire Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors

Marcelo Weigandt - Inter Miami - transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have a new right back, announcing Thursday that Marcelo Weigandt has joined from famed Argentine club Boca Juniors. The 24-year-old defender is on loan through 2024 with an option to extend until 2025.

Weigandt helps offset Inter Miami trading DeAndre Yedlin to FC Cincinnati earlier this month, filling a need in head coach Tata Martino's team.

"We’re pleased to bring defender Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors. He is a skillful young defender who is fit and ready to contribute," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

"Marcelo comes with experience in both domestic and international competitions. We think this addition helps strengthen our squad to compete for titles."

Weigandt arrives with 6g/10a in 93 professional matches in his native Argentina, split across Gimnasia and Boca Juniors. The former Argentina youth international also played at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Between trading away Yedlin and acquiring Weigandt, Inter Miami deployed midfielders David Ruiz, Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor at right back. Now, Weigandt gives Martino a natural positional fit for four-man and five-man backlines.

"I’m excited and proud to be joining such an ambitious club like Inter Miami. I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates, wearing the club’s colors, and giving my all to help the team achieve our objectives," said Weigandt.

In pursuit of trophies on numerous fronts, Inter Miami have also signed striker Luis Suárez, midfielder Federico Redondo, midfielder Julian Gressel and center back Nicolás Freire this year. Each player has shown their quality, supporting the club's Lionel Messi-led project.

Second in the Eastern Conference table, Inter Miami return to play Saturday vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Starting on April 3, they'll contest a Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series vs. Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Yamil Asad
LAFC sign center back Maxime Chanot
CF Montréal sign midfielders Alessandro Biello, Matteo Schiavoni
More News
More News
What makes LA Galaxy's Dejan Joveljic a Golden Boot contender?
Voices: Bradley Wright-Phillips

What makes LA Galaxy's Dejan Joveljic a Golden Boot contender?
Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders rescheduled for late April

Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders rescheduled for late April
FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Yamil Asad
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Yamil Asad
Matchday 7: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 7: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Apple Sports: Download the new app for MLS & sports fans 

Apple Sports: Download the new app for MLS & sports fans 
More News
Video
Video
More surprising start: LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders?
3:33
This is MLS

More surprising start: LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders?
Is Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United's best signing in years?
3:29
This is MLS

Is Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United's best signing in years?
Do FC Cincinnati need another striker to repeat Supporters' Shield?
3:17
This is MLS

Do FC Cincinnati need another striker to repeat Supporters' Shield?
Will Nashville SC ever find a Plan B for Hany Mukhtar?
1:51
This is MLS

Will Nashville SC ever find a Plan B for Hany Mukhtar?
More Video