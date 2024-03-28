Inter Miami acquire Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors

"Marcelo comes with experience in both domestic and international competitions. We think this addition helps strengthen our squad to compete for titles."

"We’re pleased to bring defender Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors. He is a skillful young defender who is fit and ready to contribute," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

Weigandt helps offset Inter Miami trading DeAndre Yedlin to FC Cincinnati earlier this month, filling a need in head coach Tata Martino's team.

Inter Miami CF have a new right back, announcing Thursday that Marcelo Weigandt has joined from famed Argentine club Boca Juniors. The 24-year-old defender is on loan through 2024 with an option to extend until 2025.

Weigandt arrives with 6g/10a in 93 professional matches in his native Argentina, split across Gimnasia and Boca Juniors. The former Argentina youth international also played at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Between trading away Yedlin and acquiring Weigandt, Inter Miami deployed midfielders David Ruiz, Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor at right back. Now, Weigandt gives Martino a natural positional fit for four-man and five-man backlines.

"I’m excited and proud to be joining such an ambitious club like Inter Miami. I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates, wearing the club’s colors, and giving my all to help the team achieve our objectives," said Weigandt.

In pursuit of trophies on numerous fronts, Inter Miami have also signed striker Luis Suárez, midfielder Federico Redondo, midfielder Julian Gressel and center back Nicolás Freire this year. Each player has shown their quality, supporting the club's Lionel Messi-led project.

Second in the Eastern Conference table, Inter Miami return to play Saturday vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Starting on April 3, they'll contest a Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series vs. Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey.