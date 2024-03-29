Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo out with knee injury

Inter Miami CF midfielder Federico Redondo is expected to miss approximately two months after suffering a left LCL (knee) injury, the club announced Thursday.

Redondo, 21, joined Inter Miami in late February from Argentine side Argentinos Juniors. He has one assist in four matches (all starts) across all competitions.

Redondo is one of Inter Miami's three U22 Initiative players, acquired after fellow Argentine youth international Facundo Farías moved to the Season-Ending Injury List. Farías suffered a torn left ACL (knee) in preseason camp.

While Redondo is sidelined through potentially late May, midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (sports hernia) recently returned to training. Redondo will certainly be missed, though, looking incredibly promising in a box-to-box role.