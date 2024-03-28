FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Yamil Asad

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

Asad joins his third MLS team, after playing for Atlanta United's inaugural 2017 side and having three separate stints with D.C. United (2018, 2020-21, 2023). The 29-year-old has 21g/26a over 122 regular-season appearances.

“Yamil brings a great amount of experience and quality to FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s a creative and versatile player who will be a good fit with our group and I’d like to welcome him to the club.”

A product of famed Argentine club Vélez Sarsfield, Asad also played for Universidad Católica in the Chilean first division.

The Orange & Blue visit Eastern Conference rivals Charlotte FC Saturday night in Matchday 7 action (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).