Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Yamil Asad

Yamil Asad - FC Cincinnati - signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

Asad joins his third MLS team, after playing for Atlanta United's inaugural 2017 side and having three separate stints with D.C. United (2018, 2020-21, 2023). The 29-year-old has 21g/26a over 122 regular-season appearances.

“Yamil brings a great amount of experience and quality to FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s a creative and versatile player who will be a good fit with our group and I’d like to welcome him to the club.”

A product of famed Argentine club Vélez Sarsfield, Asad also played for Universidad Católica in the Chilean first division.

He is Cincinnati's latest addition, bringing in Pavel Bucha, Luca Orellano, Corey Baird and USMNT veterans DeAndre Yedlin and Miles Robinson after last year's Supporters' Shield-winning campaign.

The Orange & Blue visit Eastern Conference rivals Charlotte FC Saturday night in Matchday 7 action (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Yamil Asad FC Cincinnati

Related Stories

Inter Miami acquire Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors
LAFC sign center back Maxime Chanot
CF Montréal sign midfielders Alessandro Biello, Matteo Schiavoni
More News
More News
What makes LA Galaxy's Dejan Joveljic a Golden Boot contender?
Voices: Bradley Wright-Phillips

What makes LA Galaxy's Dejan Joveljic a Golden Boot contender?
Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders rescheduled for late April

Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders rescheduled for late April
FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Yamil Asad
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Yamil Asad
Matchday 7: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 7: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Apple Sports: Download the new app for MLS & sports fans 

Apple Sports: Download the new app for MLS & sports fans 
More News
Video
Video
More surprising start: LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders?
3:33
This is MLS

More surprising start: LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders?
Is Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United's best signing in years?
3:29
This is MLS

Is Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United's best signing in years?
Do FC Cincinnati need another striker to repeat Supporters' Shield?
3:17
This is MLS

Do FC Cincinnati need another striker to repeat Supporters' Shield?
Will Nashville SC ever find a Plan B for Hany Mukhtar?
1:51
This is MLS

Will Nashville SC ever find a Plan B for Hany Mukhtar?
More Video