Your Friday Kickoff: Florida Derby & Cali Clásico bring drama to Matchday 3 

Ozzie Alonso is retiring in Rave Green, as the iconic MLS midfielder has signed a one-day contract with Seattle Sounders FC , wrapping his career with the club where he became an MLS legend. One of the league's best-ever defensive midfielders, Alonso played 10 of his 15 MLS seasons with Seattle, starting as a club original in Seattle's 2009 MLS expansion season. He established himself as one of the most feared and respected players in the league.

Toronto FC have signed midfielder Matty Longstaff through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The 23-year-old former England youth international was last at English Premier League side Newcastle United.

The New England Revolution have comfortably advanced in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup via a 4-0 aggregate Round One triumph over Panamanian top-flight side CA Independiente. The Revs will now face Costa Rican side Alajuelense in the Round of 16. They'll host Leg 1 on March 6 before visiting Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto on March 14 for Leg 2.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential.

Sometimes you want the best and you get it.

It’s a Cali Clásico. That’s automatic Tier Two status at least. However, last week’s performance by the Galaxy against Inter Miami convinced us to bump it up a tier. They were remarkable in their first match with DP wingers Joseph Painstill and Gabriel Pec. In almost every other scenario, they would have earned an easy three points. It might take some time for them to fire on all cylinders, but they have our attention. Which, of course, by Cali Clásico rules means that San Jose are about to show up and pull out a win with a late goal.

It also happens to be Inter Miami’s toughest test of the (very) early season. They got the job done against RSL and they survived against LA, but this is an Orlando team that’s a genuine contender for trophies. The Herons are going to need to scrap and claw for everything against the Lions, especially in midfield.

This would have been high on the list based on the quality of the two teams alone. But adding an in-state rivalry to the mix puts it at the top of the Watchgridometer in Matchday 3.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

Minnesota United vs. Columbus Crew

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 2 pm ET

Watchability Score: 39/50

We were so, so close to Tier Three. So close. The Crew are automatic Tier Two these days anyway, and Minnesota caught our attention after becoming the league’s only team to win on the road during opening week. Did we mention they did it without Bebelo Reynoso and Bongokuhle Hlongwane?

That’s impressive, but it’s also what’s keeping this out of Tier Three. If Reynoso and Hlongwane aren’t around, things just aren’t as fun.

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 2 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

As big fans of Chicho Arango, we’re intrigued by a revenge story plotline where he continues to make LAFC wonder if allowing him to walk away after 2022 really made much sense. It might have in the end, but this is about narrative and sowing doubt.

Anyway, he’ll need to be at his best to push RSL past an LAFC side that looked sharp on their home debut. In particular, you’re going to want to pay attention to what Mateusz Bogusz is doing as a false nine and what Cristian Olivera is doing on the wing. Both feel critical to the first part of LAFC’s season.

Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 33/50

Chicago showcased some of their new-found upside against Philadelphia in week one. They also showcased the fact they’re still the Chicago Fire. They relinquished a couple of leads and couldn’t get the job done after a solid performance. But, week one is week one. The MLS season is about growth.

And they’ll need to grow up quickly. Even coming off of a CCC match midweek, you have to be at your best against Cincy. A win here would be a second proof of concept for a team that’s one of the most interesting in the league.

Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 32/50

SKC should smell blood in the water here. The Union are coming off a wild CCC matchup with Saprissa and should be physically and mentally spent. That goes double if Andre Blake isn’t available. If Sporting are serious about contending in the West, this is the kind of game they need to win… you know, as much as anyone actually needs to win in the second match of the season.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. NYCFC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50

We have a good idea of who St. Louis are at this point. It’s largely the same team from last season, and there’s a clear sense of their strengths and limitations. We’ve already seen both in the first two weeks of the year.

Then there’s New York City FC. It seems like we have months to go before we really understand how strong or limited a young attack with a handful of mixed and matched parts can actually be. That makes NYCFC interesting. It doesn’t necessarily make them good.