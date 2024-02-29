Toronto FC sign midfielder Matty Longstaff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have signed midfielder Matty Longstaff through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.
The 23-year-old former England youth international was last at English Premier League side Newcastle United.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Matty to our squad," Toronto head coach John Herdman said in a release. "His Premier League experience and dynamic playing style will add depth to our midfield and complement our tactical blueprint."
While playing for Newcastle, Longstaff scored three goals in 20 appearances across all competitions. The central midfielder also has experience from loans to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen and EFL League Two teams Mansfield Town and Colchester United.
Longstaff is Toronto's latest signing for 2024, joining center back Kevin Long, fullback Richie Laryea and midfielder Deybi Flores as key newcomers under Herdman.
Toronto, chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2020, return to action on Sunday at the New England Revolution (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
