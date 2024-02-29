Ozzie Alonso signs one-day contract, retires with Seattle Sounders

Ozzie Alonso is retiring in Rave Green, as the iconic MLS midfielder has signed a one-day contract with Seattle Sounders FC, wrapping his career with the club where he became an MLS legend.

One of the league's best-ever defensive midfielders, Alonso played 10 of his 15 MLS seasons with Seattle, starting as a club original in Seattle's 2009 MLS expansion season. He established himself as one of the most feared and respected players in the league.

Known for his hard-nosed, tenacious style of play, Alonso's run with the Sounders included four MLS All-Star selections, four US Open Cup titles, the 2014 Supporters' Shield and a 2016 MLS Cup title.

“In the history of Sounders soccer, there are certain players who epitomize the ethos of the club – who are stamped with the grit, determination and mindset that our organization stands for,” Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer said.