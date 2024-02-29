Ozzie Alonso signs one-day contract, retires with Seattle Sounders

Ozzie Alonso is retiring in Rave Green, as the iconic MLS midfielder has signed a one-day contract with Seattle Sounders FC, wrapping his career with the club where he became an MLS legend.
One of the league's best-ever defensive midfielders, Alonso played 10 of his 15 MLS seasons with Seattle, starting as a club original in Seattle's 2009 MLS expansion season. He established himself as one of the most feared and respected players in the league.
Known for his hard-nosed, tenacious style of play, Alonso's run with the Sounders included four MLS All-Star selections, four US Open Cup titles, the 2014 Supporters' Shield and a 2016 MLS Cup title.
“In the history of Sounders soccer, there are certain players who epitomize the ethos of the club – who are stamped with the grit, determination and mindset that our organization stands for,” Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer said.
“Ozzie is one of those players. My first experience with him was when he was playing opposite our team, and I knew immediately that he was a player you only wanted to see if he was in your uniform. With Ozzie’s help – both through his on-field skills and off-field character and leadership – Sounders FC saw great success as it began building its MLS legacy. I couldn’t be happier to welcome Ozzie and his family back to Seattle so that we can honor his incredible career.”
All told, Alonso logged 23,381 minutes for Seattle across 277 regular-season games, scoring 10 goals and dishing out 24 assists. His 339 appearances across all competitions for the club stand as the most of any player in the club's MLS era.
After departing Seattle in 2018, Alonso also featured in MLS for Minnesota United FC (2019-21) before concluding his career with Atlanta United (2022-23). In total, Alonso wrapped his career with 349 MLS appearances, contributing 13 goals and 27 assists in 28,333 minutes.
“As a coach, you simply couldn’t ask for more than what Ozzie brought, day in and day out,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said.
“He played the kind of soccer our fans loved to cheer for and opponents feared. It was soccer played with dedication and passion, skill and respect for the game. It’s special to have coached such a stellar player, but, even more so, I’m grateful to know Ozzie as the exceptional human being that he is. It’s an honor to welcome him back to retire as a Sounder.”