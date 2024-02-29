Matchday

LA Galaxy's Mark Delgado eligible after Independent Review Panel decision

Mark Delgado - LA Galaxy

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea | USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

The second yellow card issued to LA Galaxy midfielder Mark Delgado in the 87th minute of last weekend's 1-1 draw vs. Inter Miami CF has been rescinded, MLS announced Thursday.

The decision was made by the Independent Review Panel, which consists of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization.

Delgado is now eligible to play in LA's match on Saturday evening at California Clásico rival San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since LA's appeal was successful, they maintain their two unsuccessful appeals for the 2024 season.

