LAFC plan for "big signing" to join Dénis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris

But their biggest move for 2024? That could arrive this summer, according to co-president and general manager John Thorrington, especially as two Designated Player spots remain open.

“I go into every window thinking it's going to be a little bit less chaotic than it is. If you were to ask me with a crystal ball now, barring sales, I actually feel really good about our group,” the Black & Gold’s chief architect said on Offside With Taylor Twellman. “And I would say, whether it's now or in the summer, I think we'll have a big signing, a significant signing – at least one more.

“The chaos will only ensue if there's a player sale or something along those lines. But I think I probably said the exact same thing at the beginning of 2022 and in the summer we signed Giorgio [Chiellini], Dénis [Bouanga] and [Gareth] Bale. So I've learned to be nimble in thinking about these things.”

Thorrington didn’t mention specific targets, though the rumor mill has connected LAFC with Atlético Madrid and French national team forward Antoine Griezmann. Earlier this winter, Nottingham Forest and Belgian international striker Divock Origi was also linked with the club.

Vela's future

In the meantime, another big question needs answering: Will Carlos Vela return or not? The 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP remains out of contract after six seasons of helping build LAFC from the ground up.

“We're still in conversation with Carlos,” Thorrington said about the Mexican star and longtime captain. “I would love to be able to find a way to make it work for him to return to LAFC.