Matchday 3: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Couple that flair for the dramatic with an in-state derby and you get plenty of tension to complement the usual skill fest from Messi, Luis Suárez , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba .

For Orlando, Luis Muriel is set to make his league debut. The Colombian international and former Atalanta striker played midweek in Concacaf Champions Cup, assisting Nicolás Lodeiro's first goal for the Lions. Lodeiro is close friends with Suárez from their Uruguay national team days, while Orlando star Facundo Torres is another La Celeste player to track.