Matchday 3: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

And just like that, the 2024 MLS season is in full swing.
Matchday 3 promises more high-octane action, highlighted by the Florida Derby between star-studded Inter Miami CF and Eastern Conference powerhouse Orlando City SC. That's one of 14 games on deck.
As you watch MLS Season Pass on your device of choice, some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Minnesota United FC vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, March 2 - 2 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC
Saturday, March 2 - 2 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, March 2 - 4:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFOX & FOX Deportes
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, March 2 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN & RDS
Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, March 2 - 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, March 2 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, March 2 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, March 2 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. New York City FC
Saturday, March 2 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, March 2 - 9:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. D.C. United
Saturday, March 2 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, March 2 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, March 2 - 10:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC
Sunday, March 3 - 2 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; FOX/FOX Deportes
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 pm ET
Both Inter Miami matches last week brought the fireworks, albeit in different ways.
First, the Herons delighted their home fans with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. Then, in Sunday's 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy, goalkeeper Drake Callender took the spotlight with a slew of acrobatic saves – including a blocked penalty – that set up Lionel Messi for a scene-stealing, stoppage-time equalizer to rescue a point.
Couple that flair for the dramatic with an in-state derby and you get plenty of tension to complement the usual skill fest from Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
For Orlando, Luis Muriel is set to make his league debut. The Colombian international and former Atalanta striker played midweek in Concacaf Champions Cup, assisting Nicolás Lodeiro's first goal for the Lions. Lodeiro is close friends with Suárez from their Uruguay national team days, while Orlando star Facundo Torres is another La Celeste player to track.
Who takes the bragging rights?
St. Louis CITY SC vs. New York City FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis entered MLS last year and set a new standard on the pitch, breaking the league record for most wins by an expansion club. They also regularly sold out CITYPARK, their downtown venue that's become an overnight soccer cathedral.
All signs point to their gameday atmosphere staying elite in 2024:
Whether CITY SC's players can follow suit and repeat as a top team in the Western Conference is murkier. They've already crashed out of Concacaf Champions Cup to a depleted Houston Dynamo FC.
Roman Bürki, the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, remains a star, but striker João Klauss and midfielder Eduard Löwen are both riding lengthy goal-less streaks going back to 2023. As of now, rising talent Sam Adeniran picked up the slack in last week's 1-1 home draw vs. RSL.
A matchup against a reworked New York City FC, whose big-time offseason signings include Hannes Wolf, Jovan Mijatović and Agustín Ojeda, gives St. Louis a prime opportunity to regain momentum. The Cityzens looked a few matches from hitting their stride in a 1-0 opening loss at Charlotte FC.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
The California Clásico between San Jose and LA may have been overshadowed in recent years by LAFC's addition to the league, but there was a time when the NoCal vs. SoCal showdown was MLS's premier West Coast rivalry.
With the specter of Landon Donovan's controversial 2005 switch from San Jose to LA – plus plenty of heated matches – still lingering in the minds of hardcore supporters, this match carries psychological weight.
It also carries weight in the standings, with both clubs looking to improve on bottom-half-of-the-West finishes in 2023.
So far, the Galaxy – refreshed by the offseason addition of DP wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec – look more convincing than the Earthquakes. Featuring alongside midfielder Riqui Puig and striker Dejan Joveljic, LA should score plenty this year.
San Jose's biggest offseason news was the departure of homegrown star Cade Cowell to Chivas. All-Star winger Cristian Espinoza remains, and Amahl Pellegrino helps replace Cowell's contributions. But if last week's 2-1 loss to a banged-up FC Dallas is any indication, they'll need more help than that (read: a DP No. 10).