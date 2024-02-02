Your Friday Kickoff: FC Dallas mean business with Petar Musa signing

The Philadelphia Union have re-signed midfielder Alejandro Bedoya through the 2024 MLS season . In addition to his on-field role, the club's captain will take on a new role as player development and front office specialist. Previously, the 36-year-old former US international was an out-of-contract free agent.

The Colorado Rapids have acquired defensive midfielder Lamine Diack on a six-month loan (through July 2024) from Ligue 1 side Nantes with a purchase option. Diack, 23, is a former Senegal youth international and should help provide balance to Colorado’s midfield alongside Connor Ronan and Cole Bassett.

Seattle Sounders FC have signed free-agent forward Danny Musovski . The 28-year-old American is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He projects as giving Seattle No. 9 depth alongside Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz.

Charlotte FC have loaned star forward Karol Swiderski to Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona , the club announced Thursday. The deal is through June 30 and has a purchase option. This move opens a Designated Player spot as Charlotte begin life under head coach Dean Smith.

LAFC have signed Venezuelan international winger David Martínez from Monagas SC. The rising talent, who turns 18 next week, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.

FC Dallas have acquired striker Petar Musa from Portuguese powerhouse side Benfica . The 25-year-old Croatian international reportedly signed for a club-record $9.7 million fee that could rise to $13 million with add-ons. That surpasses the reported near-$7 million fee FC Dallas used in February 2022 to land attacker Alan Velasco from Independiente in his native Argentina.

Orlando City SC have loaned US international striker Duncan McGuire to English Championship (second division) side Blackburn Rovers . McGuire, a first-round pick (No. 6 overall) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, is on loan for six months with a purchase option. The 22-year-old is coming off a breakout rookie season, tallying 15g/3a in 37 matches across all competitions after turning pro out of Creighton University.

Dear. God. We couldn’t have spaced this out, y’all? Seems like every big move we’d been waiting for over the last month went down over the last two days. Let’s talk it out as best we can without turning this into a 5,000-word newsletter.

If Musa can live up to his billing – Matt Doyle has already compared him to 2023 Newcomer of the Year Giorgos Giakoumakis – then Dallas could easily have one of the best starting XIs in the Western Conference. They typically do anyway. But this one could have the ability to dominate games in a way we’re not used to seeing.

As always, we don’t know exactly how a player will translate to MLS. This is a massive swing from Dallas though. Not every player that has arrived for a record-level fee has come good, but when they have hit, they’ve been stars. Dallas needed another star in attack last season. They really needed another star in attack this season after losing Velasco to an ACL tear during last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

But the space between the floor and the ceiling in Dallas has started to feel a little cramped. They were remarkably unremarkable last year. A fine team, playing fine soccer, getting fine results. They needed a jolt, though. Enter 25-year-old DP striker Petar Musa.

I didn’t know they had it in them. Did you? Shelling out a reported $9.7 million transfer fee (that can rise to $13 million!) is decidedly un-Dallas. Not that they’ve been seriously lacking in ambition or anything, it’s just not the path they’ve typically taken to find success. They’ve put together a handful of solid teams over the last few years on the back of an excellent academy and intra-league signings. Sprinkle in a couple of big signings like DP forward Alan Velasco and midfielder Asier Illarramendi, and that’s a totally acceptable way to live your life as an MLS team.

We’d been waiting. LAFC have spent so much time going back to go forward this offseason that you started to wonder if they were just going back. Now they’re starting to make moves.

In addition to yesterday’s signing of U22 winger David Martínez from Monagas SC, LAFC added 20-year-old forward Tomás Ángel on Wednesday. Those perhaps aren’t going to be season-defining signings, but at least the roster is starting to look a little more fleshed out. And at least the rumors of the season-defining signings we’ve come to expect from this club are starting to swirl.

Eduard Atuesta and Divock Origi have been heavily linked with LAFC in recent days. Nothing is done there, but bringing Atuesta back home would be an A+, no-questions-asked kind of move. Origi… Divock Origi changed my life when, in the spring of 2019, he scored two of the most famous goals in Liverpool FC history as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds won their sixth European title in club history. (But that won’t stop me from being highly skeptical of the kind of performances he’ll put in for LAFC; please, no one tell him I said that… I want him to like me.)