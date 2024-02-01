Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign forward Danny Musovski

Seattle Sounders FC have signed free-agent forward Danny Musovski, the club announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old American is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He projects as giving Seattle No. 9 depth alongside Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz.

"We are excited to sign a proven talent like Danny to our squad," Sounders general manager and chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. "We’ve taken steps to bolster our attack this offseason, and Danny gives us another goal-scoring threat to add to our arsenal."

Musovski arrives with 16g/9a in 80 MLS matches for LAFC and Real Salt Lake. The San Jose Earthquakes signed Musovski after picking him No. 30 overall (second round) in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, but he never played for the club.

"Adding a player with a good attacking skillset like Danny is always a good thing for the club," Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said. "I can’t wait to get him into our preseason training and see how we can use his talents to benefit our squad."

Seattle begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 at LAFC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX), amounting to a rematch of last year's Western Conference Final defeat.

