Asian Cup to AFCON: MLS execs on global scouting evolution 

In 2023, MLS rostered players from 81 countries , creating the most geographically diverse player pool of any top men’s professional league across North America. The league obviously represents the top of the domestic pyramid for players from the United States and Canada, and remains a hot destination for South Americans, but more and more talents continue to arrive from other corners of the globe.

So, how are teams finding these players? And which other top prospects could arrive?

Timing is everything

In years gone by, continental championships like the ongoing African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup served as shop windows for teams around the world. As the game has evolved, however, MLS teams are trying to leverage every advantage possible, utilizing video scouting tools and data analytics to have players on their radar far before a moment like a goal in a shock upset of an African power or a converted penalty kick to send a team through in Qatar.

“I think there’s a profound respect for the level of competitiveness at these types of tournaments,” said Thomas Schaling, director of scouting at Charlotte FC. “But I think part of our job is to know 90%-95% of these players before they take part in a major international tournament. Of course, we monitor a tournament, but I don’t believe in buying players based off a three-to-five game sample size.”

Charlotte are hardly alone, and it isn’t just the small number of games keeping front offices from working to bring in a player who shines at a continental championship. Players who have a standout AFCON or Asian Cup may already be on the radar of a club looking to win the UEFA Champions League – the types of teams with bottomless pockets who can swoop in late to secure what they feel is the missing piece.

“The challenge is that we … have to be there before the bigger clubs,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said. “I do think that clubs are now more global in their scouting. You’re seeing more players go from South America to the Premier League and things like that where maybe we could’ve gotten that player first. But if we’re in the conversation when England and Europe are already there, it’s too late.