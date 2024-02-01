Philadelphia Union re-sign Alejandro Bedoya

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The Philadelphia Union have re-signed midfielder Alejandro Bedoya through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.
In addition to his on-field role, the club's captain will take on a new role as player development and front office specialist. Previously, the 36-year-old former US international was an out-of-contract free agent.
"We are happy to have found a solution that works best for Alejandro and for the Union to bring him back to the club where he can continue to contribute to the team and in the player professional development role," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.
"His leadership and work ethic are still vital components to our team’s success, and his passion, commitment, and insights after serving in unofficial business and leadership capacities over the years will contribute greatly to his new role."
Bedoya has played for Philadelphia since the 2016 season, a centerpiece in their rise to perennial contender status. He's produced 22g/33a in 214 regular-season matches, helping the Union win the 2020 MLS Supporters' Shield, reach MLS Cup 2022 and make two Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
Before joining Philadelphia nearly a decade ago, Bedoya played for Nantes in Ligue 1 (France). He's scored twice in 66 USMNT games, highlighted by two Gold Cup titles and a key role at the 2014 World Cup.
"Philadelphia is my home, and the Union is my club. This is the only Major League Soccer team I have ever played for and where I want to stay," said Bedoya. "The development and ever-evolving success of both the team and the organization from the first day I started here until now has been nothing short of incredible to witness, and I’m grateful to be able to continue to contribute to both sides of the business going forward."
Off the field, Bedoya received the 2022 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year award and the 2023 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award.
With Bedoya back in the fold, Philadelphia are preparing for a Feb. 24 regular-season opener vs. Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also make their Concacaf Champions Cup return on Feb. 20 at Costa Rican powerhouse Saprissa.
