Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Memo Rodríguez 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have added midfield depth, announcing Thursday they have signed free agent Memo Rodríguez through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

Rodríguez, 28, arrives after splitting last season between Austin FC and the LA Galaxy. He's most known, however, for his stint as a Houston Dynamo FC homegrown player – providing the bedrock for 17g/15a in 145 league matches.

At Sporting KC, Rodríguez joins a midfield core that's led by Erik Thommy, Nemanja Radoja and Rémi Walter.

After needing a last-dash push to make the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting KC hope a brighter start awaits in their Feb. 24 regular-season opener at Houston (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).