Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Memo Rodríguez 

Memo Rodriguez - Sporting KC signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have added midfield depth, announcing Thursday they have signed free agent Memo Rodríguez through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

Rodríguez, 28, arrives after splitting last season between Austin FC and the LA Galaxy. He's most known, however, for his stint as a Houston Dynamo FC homegrown player – providing the bedrock for 17g/15a in 145 league matches.

At Sporting KC, Rodríguez joins a midfield core that's led by Erik Thommy, Nemanja Radoja and Rémi Walter.

After needing a last-dash push to make the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting KC hope a brighter start awaits in their Feb. 24 regular-season opener at Houston (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Sporting Kansas City Memo Rodriguez

Related Stories

Orlando City loan Duncan McGuire to Blackburn Rovers
Seattle Sounders sign forward Danny Musovski
LAFC sign Venezuelan forward David Martínez
More News
More News
Orlando City loan Duncan McGuire to Blackburn Rovers
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City loan Duncan McGuire to Blackburn Rovers
Seattle Sounders sign forward Danny Musovski
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign forward Danny Musovski
Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2024
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2024
LAFC sign Venezuelan forward David Martínez
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign Venezuelan forward David Martínez
Asian Cup to AFCON: MLS execs on global scouting evolution 

Asian Cup to AFCON: MLS execs on global scouting evolution 
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Al Nassr vs. Inter Miami CF | February 1, 2024
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Al Nassr vs. Inter Miami CF | February 1, 2024
Goal: Talisca vs. MIA, 73'
1:16

Goal: Talisca vs. MIA, 73'
Goal: M. Maran vs. MIA, 68'
0:45

Goal: M. Maran vs. MIA, 68'
PK Goal: Talisca vs. MIA, 51'
0:35

PK Goal: Talisca vs. MIA, 51'
More Video