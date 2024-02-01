Musa, Pec, de la Vega: How will new DPs impact their team?

Now, with no shortage of quality service from high-level teammates and the chance to take advantage of scrambling opposing defenses off the bench, it’s likely Musa’s Benfica scoring rate isn’t sustainable as he arrives in Dallas. Still, he was a double-digit scorer with Boavista before climbing to Benfica and had a great scoring record in the Czech Republic beforehand. There’s every reason to expect FC Dallas’ attack to improve with Musa serving as the tip of their shape.

Musa can help facilitate play with his back to goal, but doesn’t always embrace the more physical aspects of playing up top. Despite his big frame, he’s more cerebral than imposing. Really, Musa thrives when he can go to work in the box. He does a good job of hunting for space before latching onto the ball with his stronger right foot. He can slip in behind with a direct run or, if his team is in a more sustained sequence of possession in the final third, he can throw double-moves at opposing center backs to create space in tight quarters.