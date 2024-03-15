Your Friday Kickoff: Can Minnesota stay red-hot under new coach Eric Ramsay?

New England Revolution breeze past Alajuelense in Concacaf Champions Cup
The New England Revolution have secured their spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, taking a 5-1 aggregate Round-of-16 victory following a 1-1 Leg 2 draw at Costa Rican side Alajuelense on Thursday evening. With the series win, the Revs await a quarterfinal matchup in early April against Club América.
FC Cincinnati falls to Vazquez, Monterrey
FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup campaign ended Thursday evening after falling 2-1 to Liga MX leaders CF Monterrey to complete a 3-1 aggregate defeat in their Round-of-16 series. Brandon Vazquez scored twice for Rayados.
Houston Dynamo acquire Blessing from Toronto FC
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired midfielder Latif Blessing from Toronto FC. In exchange for the 27-year-old Ghana native, Houston receive $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get another $200K in 2025 conditional-based GAM. Blessing's MLS career began in 2017 with Sporting Kansas City and includes 17g/25a in 190 matches. He's had stops at LAFC, New England Revolution and Toronto in the last two seasons.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot.
BIG NOTE: Every game is free on Apple TV this weekend!
Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 41/50
We’ve fallen into this trap before. We think that a style clash between a possession-based team and Energy Drink Soccer is going to be this fascinating matchup… and then it just turns into a classic demolition-derby Red Bulls game anyway. But we’re willing to fall into the trap again here. Not because we think this game will be beautiful. But because we think it will be fascinating to see how the Crew handle a game that’s a little uglier.
Anyway, if New York get the better of Crew here, the hype for this Red Bulls team will be put into overdrive. It seems like this could be a matchup between two of the East’s best this season.
Minnesota United vs. LAFC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 41/50
This is a heckuva welcome for new Minnesota manager Eric Ramsay. The good news is, it doesn’t seem like he has a ton of work to do. The Loons have been rolling to start the season. They haven’t necessarily been playing their best ball every moment of every game, but they’re getting results. They’re getting healthier, too. Bebelo Reynoso could make his 2024 debut this weekend. LAFC should have their hands full.
LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
The Galaxy have one of the most exciting attacks in the league. It feels like things are trending in the right direction for this club for the first time in a long time. But St. Louis are always thrilled to spoil someone else’s party. This will be the first time we’ll see LA against a team willing to press and play direct in possession.
Atlanta United vs. Orlando City
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN | Sunday, 7:00 pm ET
Watchability Score: 45/50
This is as good as these two combined rosters have ever been. This rivalry has lost some juice in recent years because neither team has been able to put together quality teams at the same time. It should feel a little different in this one… at least in theory.
Orlando have a solid roster but their early season record doesn’t reflect it. They’ve played seven games this year, and their only two wins have come against Cavalry FC. The Lions have allowed 12 goals in the last four games.
To be fair, they’ve faced Inter Miami, Tigres and Minnesota. But it won't get all that much easier on the road against Atlanta.
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 2:00 pm ET
Watchability Score: 35/50
I don’t think we’ve ever had a Watchability score so dependent on the injury report. Both Lionel Messi and Christian Benteke are questionable for this one. If either were 100% good to go, this would have been Tier Three. If neither are good to go, this is a low Tier Two. We settled on putting it into the middle.
Even if we don’t see Messi, Inter Miami’s ability to succeed without him, and during weeks they may need to rotate their lineup on a larger scale, is one of the biggest storylines of the season. Going on the road against a D.C. United team that has five points through three games is a decent challenge. It becomes a major challenge if Benteke is in the starting lineup.
New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Sunday, 2:00 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Cincy might be ready to lash out after falling in Concacaf Champions Cup to their ex (aka Brandon Vazquez). The Revs might be feeling a little more assured after securing their spot in the quarterfinals. Either way, both teams could use a win.
Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montréal
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 2:00 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
Montréal are a great story. Their six-game road trip to start the year could be one of the most remarkable stories of the season if they continue adding onto the seven points in three games they’ve already acquired. That doesn’t make Chicago any less of a bummer right now though.
Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN | Saturday, 3:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
The Sounders are in an odd place after an injury-filled start to the season, but there’s still enough quality across the board to make this interesting. It helps that the Rapids are suddenly a little more intriguing after a big win over RSL last week.
New York City FC vs. Toronto FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
Toronto’s early performance and NYCFC’s continued struggles are interesting enough storylines, but there’s been a grand total of three goals scored in six games between these two.
FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 29/50
Dallas have been quietly disappointing so far. Their switch to a back three setup hasn’t gone smoothly for a number of reasons, and they’ve lost two in a row. Injuries have been an issue, though, and I’m willing to hold out hope that they come good this year. Getting points at home against a solid Whitecaps side would be a good sign.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Portland Timbers
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 24/50
This isn’t so much a clash of styles as it is a clash of vibes. Most everything is going right for Portland to start the year. Pretty much nothing is going right for Houston.
Austin FC vs. Philadelphia Union
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
An exhausted and demoralized Union side are going to have to try and bounce back quickly on the road. Austin need to take advantage of an opportunity here.
Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Nashville will be without Walker Zimmerman for a month after an injury. But I don’t think we can expect their games to be any less defense-oriented.
Sporting KC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 22/50
The Quakes just don’t have it right now. There’s a lot of work to do to get things right. On the road at SKC isn’t typically the place to start.
Good luck out there. Finish the drill.