Your Friday Kickoff: Can Minnesota stay red-hot under new coach Eric Ramsay?

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired midfielder Latif Blessing from Toronto FC. In exchange for the 27-year-old Ghana native, Houston receive $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get another $200K in 2025 conditional-based GAM. Blessing's MLS career began in 2017 with Sporting Kansas City and includes 17g/25a in 190 matches. He's had stops at LAFC, New England Revolution and Toronto in the last two seasons.

FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup campaign ended Thursday evening after falling 2-1 to Liga MX leaders CF Monterrey to complete a 3-1 aggregate defeat in their Round-of-16 series. Brandon Vazquez scored twice for Rayados.

The New England Revolution have secured their spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals , taking a 5-1 aggregate Round-of-16 victory following a 1-1 Leg 2 draw at Costa Rican side Alajuelense on Thursday evening. With the series win, the Revs await a quarterfinal matchup in early April against Club América.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot.

Sometimes you want the best and you get it.

Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 41/50

We’ve fallen into this trap before. We think that a style clash between a possession-based team and Energy Drink Soccer is going to be this fascinating matchup… and then it just turns into a classic demolition-derby Red Bulls game anyway. But we’re willing to fall into the trap again here. Not because we think this game will be beautiful. But because we think it will be fascinating to see how the Crew handle a game that’s a little uglier.

Anyway, if New York get the better of Crew here, the hype for this Red Bulls team will be put into overdrive. It seems like this could be a matchup between two of the East’s best this season.

Minnesota United vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 41/50

This is a heckuva welcome for new Minnesota manager Eric Ramsay. The good news is, it doesn’t seem like he has a ton of work to do. The Loons have been rolling to start the season. They haven’t necessarily been playing their best ball every moment of every game, but they’re getting results. They’re getting healthier, too. Bebelo Reynoso could make his 2024 debut this weekend. LAFC should have their hands full.

LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 40/50

The Galaxy have one of the most exciting attacks in the league. It feels like things are trending in the right direction for this club for the first time in a long time. But St. Louis are always thrilled to spoil someone else’s party. This will be the first time we’ll see LA against a team willing to press and play direct in possession.

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN | Sunday, 7:00 pm ET

Watchability Score: 45/50

This is as good as these two combined rosters have ever been. This rivalry has lost some juice in recent years because neither team has been able to put together quality teams at the same time. It should feel a little different in this one… at least in theory.

Orlando have a solid roster but their early season record doesn’t reflect it. They’ve played seven games this year, and their only two wins have come against Cavalry FC. The Lions have allowed 12 goals in the last four games.