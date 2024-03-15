Concacaf Champions Cup: Inter Miami, Columbus Crew, New England reach quarterfinals

The hopes of a Major League Soccer triumph in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup rests on three teams.
Inter Miami CF, Columbus Crew and New England Revolution are MLS' last remaining participants from what was once a 10-deep field. Now, the quarterfinals await that Eastern Conference trio in early April.
To keep advancing in pursuit of regional glory and a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup spot (among other incentives), all three clubs must overcome big-name opponents from Liga MX.
- Quarterfinal opponent: Tigres UANL (Mexico)
Columbus got a Round One bye in CCC, then did just enough vs. Houston Dynamo FC in the Round of 16 to advance 2-1 on aggregate. By that, we mean Alex Matan's away goal in Leg 1 provided a foundation for Cucho Hernández's Leg 2 opener to finish the job.
Up next, Tigres UANL are soaring with confidence after cruising to a 4-2 aggregate victory over Orlando City SC in the Round of 16. They also dispatched Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 4-1, on aggregate in Round One.
The Crew, as reigning MLS Cup champions, certainly have the quality to prevent Tigres from knocking off a third MLS team. They'll need Cucho, Diego Rossi, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe and more to find peak form.
Winner faces: Inter Miami CF or CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- Quarterfinal opponent: CF Monterrey (Mexico)
The world-class abilities of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez inspired Inter Miami in the Round of 16, as the superstar forwards combined for 4g/3a in a 5-3 aggregate win over Nashville SC. New midfielder Federico Redondo also debuted in that series.
But Inter Miami, the reigning Leagues Cup champions, have shown cracks in defense. And Monterrey have the quality to pounce after landing a 3-1 aggregate victory over FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16.
Brandon Vazquez, whom Rayados acquired via transfer from Cincy in January, scored twice vs. his old team in CCC play. The USMNT striker has also helped Rayados emerge as Liga MX Clausura leaders.
Winner faces: Columbus Crew or Tigres UANL (Mexico)
- Quarterfinal opponent: Club América (Mexico)
It's been smooth sailing for New England, earning a 4-0 aggregate win over CA Independiente (Panama) in Round One before securing a 5-1 aggregate win over Alajuelense (Costa Rica) in the Round of 16.
But now the difficulty level rises considerably for head coach Caleb Porter's team, with Club América fresh off winning a two-part El Súper Clásico vs. Chivas Guadalajara 5-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16.
The Revs bring firepower with Golden Boot co-leader Tomás Chancalay (four goals) and star No. 10 Carles Gil, but their Liga MX powerhouse opponent is loaded with Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés, Henry Martín and more.
Winner faces: Herediano (Costa Rica) or Pachuca (Mexico)