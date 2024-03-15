Concacaf Champions Cup: Inter Miami, Columbus Crew, New England reach quarterfinals

The hopes of a Major League Soccer triumph in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup rests on three teams.

To keep advancing in pursuit of regional glory and a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup spot (among other incentives), all three clubs must overcome big-name opponents from Liga MX.

Inter Miami CF , Columbus Crew and New England Revolution are MLS' last remaining participants from what was once a 10-deep field. Now, the quarterfinals await that Eastern Conference trio in early April.

Quarterfinal opponent: Tigres UANL (Mexico)

Columbus got a Round One bye in CCC, then did just enough vs. Houston Dynamo FC in the Round of 16 to advance 2-1 on aggregate. By that, we mean Alex Matan's away goal in Leg 1 provided a foundation for Cucho Hernández's Leg 2 opener to finish the job.

Up next, Tigres UANL are soaring with confidence after cruising to a 4-2 aggregate victory over Orlando City SC in the Round of 16. They also dispatched Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 4-1, on aggregate in Round One.

The Crew, as reigning MLS Cup champions, certainly have the quality to prevent Tigres from knocking off a third MLS team. They'll need Cucho, Diego Rossi, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe and more to find peak form.