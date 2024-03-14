2024 MLS NEXT Pro opening matchweek preview

Here is a closer look at what’s to come:

Chattanooga will mark their league debut on Saturday with Huntsville City FC making the trip to Finley Stadium. Carolina Core FC will also make their league debut this weekend, traveling to second-year club Crown Legacy FC on Sunday.

Two new clubs enter the fold this season with Matchweek 1’s headlining matches featuring Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC.

Five months after Austin FC II lifted the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro title, the 2024 regular season is upon us with 29 clubs looking to hit the ground running.

Whitecaps FC 2 will be seeking a strong start to 2024 after a frustrating second half of the season in 2023. Ricardo Clark also has plenty of new faces to call on this season, including 2023 collegiate standouts; defender Buster Sjöberg, midfielder Eliot Goldthorp, and forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau.

John Gall’s North Texas SC squad welcomes Whitecaps FC 2 to town on Friday night. North Texas SC won’t have the scoring abilities of Jose Mulato this season, but have several new faces to call on in Friday’s season opener. Nico Gordon and Pedrinho headline the talented acquisitions by North Texas SC this winter and both should fit nicely into the plans for 2024.

Choctaw Stadium will play host to the opening match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Tacoma Defiance sees Herve Diese take over for Wade Webber as head coach for this season. The Defiance may have lost several key pieces from their 2023 roster, but did acquire several new faces, including a few with MLS NEXT Pro experience under their belts. Faysal Bettache and Owen O’Malley are among the new players in the Defiance squad that will be eager to make an early name for themselves.

Austin FC II hosts Tacoma Defiance in what should be a good first test for both clubs. Sal Mazzaferro and Cheick Toure return to anchor an Austin FC II backline that was among the best in the league last year. Both Mazzaferro and Toure should play ample minutes in Brett Uttley’s squad once again.

The reigning MLS NEXT Pro champions will kick off their 2024 schedule in front of their home supporters.

Mark Lowry takes over for Jamison Olave as head coach of Monarchs for 2024. Lowry brings over 200 matches of coaching experience to the squad and will rely on plenty of youthful talents this season. Omar Marquez and Juan "Gio" Villa are just a handful of exciting players that Lowry will have at his disposal for 2024.

The Young Lions you will have a new leader on the touchline in 2024 with Manuel Goldberg taking over as Orlando City B’s Head Coach. Now the youngest coach in MLS NEXT Pro, Goldberg oversaw the professional development of numerous talented players in Orlando and helped the club achieve its first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs appearance in 2023. Goalkeeper Javier Otero and forward Favian Loyola will be relied upon to defend the Purple and Gold and attempt to lead the squad back to the playoffs in 2024.

ATL UTD 2 signed eight players this winter ahead of Steve Cooke’s third season with the club. Javier Armas and Daniel Russo headline the former collegiate standouts that will fight for starting jobs in the ATL UTD 2 squad. Matías Gallardo and Karim Tmimi were retained for 2024 and could see larger roles in the squad after positive campaigns last season.

Huntsville City FC will have plenty of their standout performers from 2023 back in Jack Collison’s squad for another go-around. Forward Jonathan Bolanos is a key returnee that will bring stability and offense to a Huntsville City FC side that has renovated their squad. Simon Jillson made the move from LA Galaxy II and should compete for the No. 1 job in between the posts.

Chattanooga FC welcomes 2023 debutants Huntsville City FC to town in an Eastern Conference affair. The MLS NEXT Pro new boys will be seeking a strong start to the new campaign and have plenty of veteran experience to rely on in their home opener. Trinidad & Tobago international Jesse Williams and English midfielder Callum Watson will be two anchors in Rod Underwood’s squad this year.

Finley Stadium will surely be rocking on Saturday as Chattanooga FC begins life in MLS NEXT Pro.

New York Red Bulls II possess one of the league’s attacking threats in the form of Ibrahim Kasule. Kasule scored 17 goals and added six assists last season, earning MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month honors on two occasions (July, August). The Ugandan international will be key for Red Bulls II again this season and will be joined by several talented loanees (Malick Dembele, Jair Collahuazo).

Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes enjoyed a strong end to 2023 and is one of the best at his position heading into the new season.

Columbus Crew 2 will once again rely on youth as they try to reach MLS NEXT Pro Cup for a third-straight campaign. Chris Rogers and Cole Johnson are among the young players signed for 2024 while Jacob Greene and Adrian Gonzalez were a pair of key acquisitions by Crew 2 this winter.

Inter Miami II vs. NYCFC II

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Sunday, 3 pm ET

Federico Higuain’s Inter Miami II squad will be eager for a bounce-back campaign in 2024.

Inter Miami II struggled for consistency throughout 2023, but did have plenty of young players earn important playing time. 18-year-old Lorenzo D’Agostini is one of those returning starters after contributing three goals last season. Higuain will surely rely on many more young talents as Inter Miami II seeks an opening Matchweek win at home.

NYCFC II could very well hand out one of their youngest MLS NEXT Pro debuts in league history on Sunday. 14-year-old Peter Molinari signed from the New York City FC academy this winter and should be expected to see ample league minutes over the next few seasons. Last season’s leading goalscorer MD Myers is gone, but Molinari could be the new face of the squad.

Philadelphia Union II vs. TFC II

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Sunday, 3 pm ET

Philadelphia Union II head coach Marlon LeBlanc will have plenty of his young talents back for 2024.

C.J. Olney and David Vazquez both signed MLS NEXT Pro deals for this season, committing their futures to the Union franchise. Both Olney and Vazquez are U.S. youth national team players and enjoyed positive moments in 2023. Defender Randy Meneses will also be among those players seeking a long-term role in LeBlanc’s starting lineup this season.