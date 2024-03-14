Matchday 5: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass this weekend

Can the upstart clubs keep their momentum going?

There are seven teams on seven points atop the Supporters' Shield standings, ranging from resurgent Portland Timbers and Toronto FC to expected powers Columbus Crew and Inter Miami CF .

If Messi can't go, Inter Miami aren't lacking star power. But returning to winning ways in the league won't be a cakewalk, as D.C. United look revitalized under new head coach Troy Lesesne. They could surprise Miami like Montréal did last weekend, especially if star striker Christian Benteke returns from a groin injury.

Will Lionel Messi play? That's not guaranteed, per head coach Tata Martino, after his star No. 10 was subbed off early in the second half of Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup second-leg victory over Nashville SC .

CF Montréal , halfway through a six-game road trip to start the year, are tied for the best record in the league (2W-0L-1D). Let's see if new head coach Laurent Courtois can keep his team cooking against a Chicago team still trying to get big-money striker Hugo Cuypers off the mark.

Albert Rusnák seems to be full in practice along Yeimar Gómez Andrade in today's #Sounders practice. I do not see Stefan Frei or João Paulo so far. pic.twitter.com/M9TynR3Ovb

New York City FC , refueled with offseason additions like Hannes Wolf and Jovan Mijatović , have disappointed and are seeking their first point of 2024.

Toronto FC , led by back-to-back AT&T Goal of the Matchday stunners from Lorenzo Insigne , have exceeded expectations under new head coach John Herdman.

But Emil Forsberg and the New York Red Bulls – tied with the Crew on seven points – may have something to say about that.

The Columbus Crew are MLS' only team that's undefeated in both league play and CCC action, and Cucho Hernández 's early-season MVP-caliber form is a big reason why.

Austin FC vs. Philadelphia Union

Austin were oh-so-close to grabbing their first win of the season in Matchday 4, yet conceded a 93rd-minute equalizer and had to settle for a home draw vs. St. Louis.

Philadelphia, a somewhat wounded animal in their own right, are coming off a humbling midweek CCC crash out at Liga MX's Pachuca and are seeking their first regular-season W of 2024.

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

USMNT forward Jesús Ferreira got off the mark last weekend with a stunning free kick in his first start of the season. Can he click with marquee signing Petar Musa in FC Dallas' new 3-4-3 formation?

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Portland Timbers

Portland's attack looks dangerous early on, with wingers Antony and Santiago Moreno off to a hot start (combined 4g/2a) and No. 10 Evander scoring a golazo in his season debut last week.

Houston, despite suffering a litany of injuries, have proved a tough out, with each of their six matches across all competitions ending in a draw or one-goal decision. Let's see if the Timbers can keep flying high or if Houston's give-no-inch approach can slow them down.

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes

After a relatively quiet offseason, Sporting KC have opened the year with three consecutive draws. Perhaps star No. 9 Alan Pulido can resurrect his excellent 2023 form and provide a spark.

San Jose, meanwhile, have plodded to three straight losses. They had to replace four starters from their 2023 squad and aren't getting needed production from star winger Cristian Espinoza (or others).

Minnesota United FC vs. LAFC

With new head coach Eric Ramsay officially in town after leaving Manchester United, Minnesota will look to keep the good times rolling. They've gone 2W-0L-1D under interim coach Cameron Knowles, all while playmaker Emanuel Reynoso recovers from a knee injury.