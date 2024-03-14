Matchday 5: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass this weekend

You can watch every Matchday 5 fixture FREE on MLS Season Pass this weekend!
There are seven teams on seven points atop the Supporters' Shield standings, ranging from resurgent Portland Timbers and Toronto FC to expected powers Columbus Crew and Inter Miami CF.
Can the upstart clubs keep their momentum going?
Matchday 5 watch guide
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, March 16 - 2 pm ET
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, March 16 - 2 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, March 16 - 3:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFOX, FOX Deportes, TSN
Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, March 16 - 7:30 pm ET
New York City FC vs. Toronto FC
Saturday, March 16 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
Austin FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, March 16 - 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, March 16 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, March 16 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, March 16 - 8:30 pm ET
Minnesota United FC vs. LAFC
Saturday, March 16 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, March 16 - 8:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, March 16 - 10:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati
Sunday, March 17 - 2 pm ET
Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC
Sunday, March 17 - 7 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1/FOX Deportes, TSN
Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montréal
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, 2 pm ET
CF Montréal, halfway through a six-game road trip to start the year, are tied for the best record in the league (2W-0L-1D). Let's see if new head coach Laurent Courtois can keep his team cooking against a Chicago team still trying to get big-money striker Hugo Cuypers off the mark.
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, 2 pm ET
Will Lionel Messi play? That's not guaranteed, per head coach Tata Martino, after his star No. 10 was subbed off early in the second half of Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup second-leg victory over Nashville SC.
If Messi can't go, Inter Miami aren't lacking star power. But returning to winning ways in the league won't be a cakewalk, as D.C. United look revitalized under new head coach Troy Lesesne. They could surprise Miami like Montréal did last weekend, especially if star striker Christian Benteke returns from a groin injury.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN
- WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 pm ET
All the hype around Colorado's massive offseason – ranging from hiring head coach Chris Armas to signing Zack Steffen, Djordje Mihailovic and Sam Vines – finally came to fruition last week with a 2-1 road win over Real Salt Lake in the Rocky Mountain Cup.
Seattle, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of 2024 as key starters Pedro de la Vega, Stefan Frei and João Paulo recover from injuries. However, Albert Rusnák and Yeimar Gómez Andrade may soon return.
Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
The Columbus Crew are MLS' only team that's undefeated in both league play and CCC action, and Cucho Hernández's early-season MVP-caliber form is a big reason why.
But Emil Forsberg and the New York Red Bulls – tied with the Crew on seven points – may have something to say about that.
New York City FC vs. Toronto FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; TSN, RDS
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC, led by back-to-back AT&T Goal of the Matchday stunners from Lorenzo Insigne, have exceeded expectations under new head coach John Herdman.
New York City FC, refueled with offseason additions like Hannes Wolf and Jovan Mijatović, have disappointed and are seeking their first point of 2024.
Austin FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Austin were oh-so-close to grabbing their first win of the season in Matchday 4, yet conceded a 93rd-minute equalizer and had to settle for a home draw vs. St. Louis.
Philadelphia, a somewhat wounded animal in their own right, are coming off a humbling midweek CCC crash out at Liga MX's Pachuca and are seeking their first regular-season W of 2024.
FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
USMNT forward Jesús Ferreira got off the mark last weekend with a stunning free kick in his first start of the season. Can he click with marquee signing Petar Musa in FC Dallas' new 3-4-3 formation?
Vancouver, with real aims of entering the Western Conference supremacy, seemed to find form in a 2-0 Matchday 4 win over San Jose. They're still waiting for Ryan Gauld and Brian White to find another gear, though.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Portland Timbers
Portland's attack looks dangerous early on, with wingers Antony and Santiago Moreno off to a hot start (combined 4g/2a) and No. 10 Evander scoring a golazo in his season debut last week.
Houston, despite suffering a litany of injuries, have proved a tough out, with each of their six matches across all competitions ending in a draw or one-goal decision. Let's see if the Timbers can keep flying high or if Houston's give-no-inch approach can slow them down.
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes
After a relatively quiet offseason, Sporting KC have opened the year with three consecutive draws. Perhaps star No. 9 Alan Pulido can resurrect his excellent 2023 form and provide a spark.
San Jose, meanwhile, have plodded to three straight losses. They had to replace four starters from their 2023 squad and aren't getting needed production from star winger Cristian Espinoza (or others).
Minnesota United FC vs. LAFC
With new head coach Eric Ramsay officially in town after leaving Manchester United, Minnesota will look to keep the good times rolling. They've gone 2W-0L-1D under interim coach Cameron Knowles, all while playmaker Emanuel Reynoso recovers from a knee injury.
LAFC, meanwhile, have gone goalless in their last two games (though one was in a snowstorm at RSL). Related: Dénis Bouanga, the reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, is chasing his first goal of 2024.
Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC
The good news for Nashville: DP forwards Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge are back from injury, giving their attack a lift. The bad news for Nashville: DP center back Walker Zimmerman is out for up to a month after undergoing a knee procedure.
Charlotte have an injury issue to navigate, too: DP forward Enzo Copetti has missed training this week. But it's been more about collective buy-in under new head coach Dean Smith, so there's hope of snagging a road result.
LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy DPs Riqui Puig and Joseph Paintsil are one of the brightest duos of the season so far, even before Gabriel Pec gets up to speed. St. Louis CITY's roulette wheel of surprise heroes has spun to Célio Pompeu for the last two weeks – pitting big names against collective spirit.
New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Sunday, 2 pm ET
New England are cruising in CCC play, but are struggling mightily in the league (0W-3L-0D) and relying heavily on Carles Gil. FC Cincinnati, the reigning Supporters' Shield winners, remain undefeated in the league (1W-2D-0L) but have a few more levels to reach after replacing five starters this winter.
Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1/FOX Deportes; TSN
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
Atlanta and Orlando enter this regional rivalry match in opposite form. Atlanta's highly-touted offense found their groove in Matchday 4 with a 4-1 rout over New England, while Orlando are winless in four games across all competitions with a negative-8 goal difference.
Can Giorgos Giakoumakis and Co. add to their Southern neighbors' misery?