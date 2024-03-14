Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo acquire Latif Blessing from Toronto FC

Latif Blessing - Houston Dynamo - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

  • HOU receive: Latif Blessing
  • TOR receive: Up to $275k GAM

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired midfielder Latif Blessing from Toronto FC, the clubs announced Thursday.

In exchange for the 27-year-old Ghana native, Houston receive $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get another $200K in 2025 conditional-based GAM.

“Latif is a proven winner in our league, whose positional versatility will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the busiest competition calendar in club history,” Houston general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming Latif and his family to the city of Houston and hope to integrate him into the team as soon as possible.”

Blessing's MLS career began in 2017 with Sporting Kansas City and includes 17g/25a in 190 matches. He's had stops at LAFC, New England Revolution and Toronto in the last two seasons.

While at LAFC, Blessing won two Supporters' Shields and one MLS Cup. At Sporting KC, he lifted a US Open Cup.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Latif Blessing Houston Dynamo FC Toronto FC

Related Stories

Chicago Fire loan Justin Reynolds to FC Lugano
Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Ralph Priso from Colorado Rapids
LAFC star Dénis Bouanga signs contract extension
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo acquire Latif Blessing from Toronto FC
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo acquire Latif Blessing from Toronto FC
2024 MLS NEXT Pro opening matchweek preview

2024 MLS NEXT Pro opening matchweek preview
March 2024 international window: Which MLS players were called up?

March 2024 international window: Which MLS players were called up?
Leagues Cup 2024: Top 10 group games to watch

Leagues Cup 2024: Top 10 group games to watch
Your Thursday Kickoff: Who can keep Messi & Inter Miami from a Leagues Cup title repeat?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Who can keep Messi & Inter Miami from a Leagues Cup title repeat?
More News
Video
Video
Seattle Sounders: Will their attack spark to life vs. Colorado Rapids?
3:49

Seattle Sounders: Will their attack spark to life vs. Colorado Rapids?
Can Atlanta United be the best home team in MLS?
5:02

Can Atlanta United be the best home team in MLS?
Inter Miami without Lionel Messi: Who steps up?
5:42

Inter Miami without Lionel Messi: Who steps up?
New York Red Bulls: Will hot start continue at Columbus?
1:49

New York Red Bulls: Will hot start continue at Columbus?
More Video