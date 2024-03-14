Houston Dynamo acquire Latif Blessing from Toronto FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
- HOU receive: Latif Blessing
- TOR receive: Up to $275k GAM
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired midfielder Latif Blessing from Toronto FC, the clubs announced Thursday.
In exchange for the 27-year-old Ghana native, Houston receive $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get another $200K in 2025 conditional-based GAM.
“Latif is a proven winner in our league, whose positional versatility will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the busiest competition calendar in club history,” Houston general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming Latif and his family to the city of Houston and hope to integrate him into the team as soon as possible.”
Blessing's MLS career began in 2017 with Sporting Kansas City and includes 17g/25a in 190 matches. He's had stops at LAFC, New England Revolution and Toronto in the last two seasons.
While at LAFC, Blessing won two Supporters' Shields and one MLS Cup. At Sporting KC, he lifted a US Open Cup.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant