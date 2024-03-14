Houston Dynamo acquire Latif Blessing from Toronto FC

In exchange for the 27-year-old Ghana native, Houston receive $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get another $200K in 2025 conditional-based GAM.

“Latif is a proven winner in our league, whose positional versatility will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the busiest competition calendar in club history,” Houston general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming Latif and his family to the city of Houston and hope to integrate him into the team as soon as possible.”