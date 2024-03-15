FC Cincinnati bounced from Concacaf Champions Cup by CF Monterrey 

FC Cincinnati 's Concacaf Champions Cup campaign ended Thursday evening, falling 2-1 against Liga MX leaders CF Monterrey to complete a 3-1 aggregate defeat in their Round-of-16 series.

Holding a 1-0 advantage after Leg 1 at TQL Stadium, CF Monterrey notched a crucial goal when Luis Romo (41') deposited a cheeky backheel finish of a low-driven cross into the penalty box by Maximiliano Meza.

Luciano Acosta got Cincinnati back in it just after halftime, though. The dynamic Argentine flexed his 2023 MLS MVP credentials, dancing and weaving past multiple Rayados defenders before converting past goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, pulling the visitors within one.