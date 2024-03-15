FC Cincinnati bounced from Concacaf Champions Cup by CF Monterrey 

FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup campaign ended Thursday evening, falling 2-1 against Liga MX leaders CF Monterrey to complete a 3-1 aggregate defeat in their Round-of-16 series.
Holding a 1-0 advantage after Leg 1 at TQL Stadium, CF Monterrey notched a crucial goal when Luis Romo (41') deposited a cheeky backheel finish of a low-driven cross into the penalty box by Maximiliano Meza.
Luciano Acosta got Cincinnati back in it just after halftime, though. The dynamic Argentine flexed his 2023 MLS MVP credentials, dancing and weaving past multiple Rayados defenders before converting past goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, pulling the visitors within one.
The visitors' comeback bid fell short when Brandon Vazquez scored another goal for Monterrey against his former team. After scoring the lone goal at TQL Stadium in Leg 1, the USMNT striker capped a clinical counterattack with a tap-in on a wide-open net, completing the 3-1 aggregate scoreline.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Acosta's highlight-reel goal provided real hope that Cincinnati could pull off the comeback, but CF Monterrey's quality shined through at Estadio BBVA. It's a disappointing ending to the tournament for head coach Pat Noonan's group, which had dreams of making a deep run after cementing their arrival among the MLS elite with 2023's Supporters' Shield title. Up next for CF Monterrey: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the quarterfinals.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Even though it couldn't save Cincy, this 47th-minute goal from Acosta was a marvelous display of the Argentine's technical ability.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Vazquez scored two of his team's three goals in this series. He's been red-hot since his move to Rayados, finalized in January for a reported $7.5 million fee (plus add-ons).
Next Up
- CIN: Sunday, March 17 at New England Revolution | 2 pm ET (Apple TV - Free)