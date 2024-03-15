New England Revolution advance past Alajuelense in Concacaf Champions Cup

The New England Revolution have secured their spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, taking a 5-1 aggregate Round-of-16 victory following a 1-1 Leg 2 draw at Costa Rican side Alajuelense on Thursday evening.

With the series win, the Revs await a quarterfinal matchup in early April against Club América, who advanced via a 5-3 aggregate triumph over fellow Liga MX powerhouse Chivas Guadalajara.

New England held a 4-0 aggregate advantage after an explosive Leg 1 showing at Gillette Stadium, but Alajuelense pulled a goal back just four minutes in. Carlos Mora banged home a rebound finish, giving the hosts hope for a potentially remarkable comeback at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.