New England Revolution advance past Alajuelense in Concacaf Champions Cup

The New England Revolution have secured their spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, taking a 5-1 aggregate Round-of-16 victory following a 1-1 Leg 2 draw at Costa Rican side Alajuelense on Thursday evening.
With the series win, the Revs await a quarterfinal matchup in early April against Club América, who advanced via a 5-3 aggregate triumph over fellow Liga MX powerhouse Chivas Guadalajara.
New England held a 4-0 aggregate advantage after an explosive Leg 1 showing at Gillette Stadium, but Alajuelense pulled a goal back just four minutes in. Carlos Mora banged home a rebound finish, giving the hosts hope for a potentially remarkable comeback at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.
The Revs weathered pressure from there on out, then found the decisive goal in the 81st minute through a laser strike from second-half substitute Giacomo Vrioni.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It was an inauspicious start for the Revs, as Mora's early goal allowed Alajuelense to make things interesting. But credit to Caleb Porter's group for bearing down defensively and giving themselves a crack at one of Liga MX's most historically successful teams in Club América. As they navigate a difficult start to their 2024 MLS season (three straight losses), CCC success gives New England some necessary positive mojo.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The series was essentially decided when it happened, but Vrioni's strike ensured there was no late drama.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: New England goalkeeper Henrich Ravas made seven saves, allowing his side to maintain their lofty advantage.
Next Up
- NE: Sunday, March 17 vs. FC Cincinnati | 2 pm ET (Apple TV - Free)