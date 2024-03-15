Matchday

New England Revolution advance past Alajuelense in Concacaf Champions Cup

Ari Liljenwall

The New England Revolution have secured their spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, taking a 5-1 aggregate Round-of-16 victory following a 1-1 Leg 2 draw at Costa Rican side Alajuelense on Thursday evening.

With the series win, the Revs await a quarterfinal matchup in early April against Club América, who advanced via a 5-3 aggregate triumph over fellow Liga MX powerhouse Chivas Guadalajara.

New England held a 4-0 aggregate advantage after an explosive Leg 1 showing at Gillette Stadium, but Alajuelense pulled a goal back just four minutes in. Carlos Mora banged home a rebound finish, giving the hosts hope for a potentially remarkable comeback at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.

The Revs weathered pressure from there on out, then found the decisive goal in the 81st minute through a laser strike from second-half substitute Giacomo Vrioni.

Goals

  • 4' - LDA - Carlos Mora | WATCH
  • 81' - NE - Giacomo Vrioni | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It was an inauspicious start for the Revs, as Mora's early goal allowed Alajuelense to make things interesting. But credit to Caleb Porter's group for bearing down defensively and giving themselves a crack at one of Liga MX's most historically successful teams in Club América. As they navigate a difficult start to their 2024 MLS season (three straight losses), CCC success gives New England some necessary positive mojo.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The series was essentially decided when it happened, but Vrioni's strike ensured there was no late drama.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: New England goalkeeper Henrich Ravas made seven saves, allowing his side to maintain their lofty advantage.

Next Up

Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall
Matchday New England Revolution Concacaf Champions Cup

New England Revolution advance past Alajuelense in Concacaf Champions Cup

MLS Disciplinary Summary

Houston Dynamo acquire Latif Blessing from Toronto FC
2024 MLS NEXT Pro opening matchweek preview

March 2024 international window: Which MLS players were called up?

