World Cup-bound?! MLS players vying for Qatar 2022 spots on Tuesday

It’s both a virtue and a shame that the pinnacle of team sport comes just once every four years. The wait can be unbearable – an entire nation and diaspora’s mood hinging on every bounce of a ball – and doubly so for those who see their attempts to summit the soccer mountain top end in failure.

We already know the four Concacaf teams who will make trips to Qatar 2022.

Canada will be there for the big dance, securely in as the region’s most dominant force in the Octagonal. The United States and Mexico will join them barring the unthinkable. Costa Rica must either make the unthinkable possible or prepare for a playoff, weighing the possibility of winning by six goals against Gregg Berhalter’s team against the probability that a futile attempt to flip the goal-differential gap could, via yellow-card suspension, hamper their chances of knocking off the best Oceania can offer.

Around the world, there is even more to play for and MLSers are in the thick of it. Here’s what and who to watch for Tuesday from an MLS perspective as the field of 32 fills in ahead of Friday’s draw.