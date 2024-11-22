Why Tata Martino left "very gratifying" Inter Miami experience

“I didn’t want to create a distraction. Inter Miami is a very demanding environment. It can be entrapping. But I’m very happy to have been part of the club’s turnaround.”

“No one on my staff knew about this final decision,” Martino told reporters during his farewell press conference at Chase Stadium.

“We found ourselves at a good moment for both of us and maintained very close contact throughout this year and a half. In this sense, I feel it was the best period of the three stages we’ve shared: Barcelona, the Argentina national team, and now Inter Miami."

“The truth is, I believe that out of the three opportunities we’ve had to work together, this has probably been the year and a half where we’ve been the closest, with much more frequent and direct contact,” Tata said of the legendary No. 10. “It also has to do with the stage of his career, everything he was achieving with the Argentina national team, the peace he was experiencing, and his growth as a professional.

The 61-year-old led Miami's contending shift by linking up with superstar Lionel Messi for a third time, following stints with the Argentina national team and FC Barcelona. Fellow legendary Barça alums Sergio Busquets , Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba also formed part of the club's ambitious project under Martino.

"But today I think the main thing is that the team is now prepared to compete at another level, in whatever environment... We’re back in the [Concacaf] Champions Cup, and there’s also the [FIFA] Club World Cup. That’s why I say that there’s a lot for the team to look forward to.”

“We were the best team of the regular season this year, we scored the most goals, we were the team that won the most games. If you reduce everything to the series against Atlanta, to me, at least, it’s not fair,” Martino said. “Although, in reality, it’s the most relevant thing.

With sky-high aspirations, the Herons entered the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as heavy favorites to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy on Dec. 7. However, their MLS Cup dreams came crashing down after a shocking Round One Best-of-3 Series loss to Atlanta United .

Though Messi and the rest of the so-called "Big Four" were Miami's main attraction, Martino also ushered in young players – including Diego Gómez , Federico Redondo and Benjamin Cremaschi , among others – to great effect.

Disappointing end

Heading back to his native Rosario, Argentina, Martino indicated that personal reasons will keep him from coaching over at least the next “several months."

An MLS Cup champion and Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year in 2018 with Atlanta, Martino (62W-25L-28D) boasts an all-time win percentage of 66.1% – the highest of any coach in league history – between his time with the Five Stripes and Miami.

Still, this year's early playoff exits stings.

“If you look at how the season ended, we’re left with a bitter taste in our mouths; we fell short,” Martino said. “But if you look back at the past year-and-a-half and the current position of Inter – not only for the players they have, not only the arrival of the extraordinary players they have, but also because we started to compete differently. In some cases, we were successful. In other cases, as I said, we fell short.