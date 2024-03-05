Why new coaches are thriving (or struggling) early in 2024

Should we be making sweeping conclusions after just two full weekends of MLS games? Nope.

This is the time of year when we hold off on calling our offseason hot takes big successes or big flops because it’s just too early to say much of anything for certain. But have we seen enough to at least start piecing together a few puzzles from around the league? Absolutely.

Looking specifically at teams with new coaches, we now have a sample (albeit a small one) of how they each want to play. Here’s what I’m seeing from those teams so far in 2024.

To clue us in on Charlotte FC’s tactical approach under new manager Dean Smith, I’m going to pass the mic to… new Charlotte manager Dean Smith.

“I can sit here and say my playing philosophy is the same as Pep Guardiola’s or Jurgen Klopp’s, but we haven’t got their players,” Smith said shortly after he was hired in North Carolina. “So my playing style has always been, if we lose the ball, win the ball back quickly and go and score as quickly as we can. And if we can't, then we retain possession and find different ways to score.”

You can’t knock Smith’s honesty or his accuracy.

That quote nails how Charlotte FC have approached things in their first two games of 2024 – and how they differ from Christian Lattanzio’s version of Charlotte FC in 2023. Where Lattanzio put together detailed possession rotations and tried to commit to short passing, Smith is leaning into transition. Against New York City FC at home and Vancouver on the road, Charlotte used a 4-2-3-1, fought hard on attacking set pieces, and hit quickly in transition.