Who will claim the Eastern Conference Wild Card spots?

Decision Day looms – the final opportunity for four Eastern Conference clubs to punch their ticket to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
With two Wild Card spots up for grabs, it’s down to D.C. United, CF Montréal, Atlanta United and the Philadelphia Union to decide who will get a shot at the postseason.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Charlotte FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
D.C. are in pole position to reach the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, sitting eighth with 40 points.
The mission is simple for the Black-and-Red: a win or draw at home against Charlotte FC secures their spot. Depending on how Atlanta and Philadelphia come out, things could even go their way with a loss.
Christian Benteke leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race and will look to add to his league-leading 23 goals to help ensure D.C.'s playoff spot.
Troy Lesesne’s side is in good form with just one loss in their last seven matches and consecutive wins against Nashville SC and the New England Revolution.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. New York City FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
CF Montréal’s recent rise has been nothing short of exceptional. Now, they’ve got to make it count on Decision Day at Stade Saputo against New York City FC.
Riding the strong form of US youth international Caden Clark and the rekindled scoring form of MLS legend Josef Martínez, the Quebec side sit ninth in the conference, needing a win or draw to secure their spot.
Martínez leads the team with 10 goals, and Montréal have won four of their last six games.
Like D.C., a loss could even put them into the Wild Card, reliant on Atlanta and Philadelphia results.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Philadelphia need things to go their way on Saturday when they host FC Cincinnati, the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed.
To qualify for the playoffs, the Union must win and get help. That’s not an impossible task, considering the experience of head coach Jim Curtin’s side – and importantly, the Union own the best goal differential of the final four teams. Goal difference is the second tiebreaker after total wins.
Philly haven’t missed the playoffs since 2017 and must bounce back after losses to Orlando City and the Columbus Crew to reach the postseason for the seventh straight year.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Orlando City SC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Atlanta haven’t had many seasons outside of the playoffs. But to avoid that fate this year, they’ll need to beat Orlando on the road, and hope for a bit of luck from D.C., Montréal and Philadelphia.
After missing the postseason twice in the last four years, the Five Stripes will lean on new signing Alexey Miranchuk, who has come into MLS flying in a year of turnover for Atlanta.
That 2-1 loss to Montréal on Oct. 2 certainly stings in hindsight, but there’s still the chance to soften its impact with a second straight win to end the regular season.