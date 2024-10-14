Tiebreakers for 2024 MLS regular season standings

When Decision Day unfolds this Saturday (Oct. 19), all eyes are on the standings to determine where teams finish.
If clubs are tied on points after the 34-match regular season, the following tiebreakers are implemented to determine 1) seeding and 2) qualification for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
TIEBREAKING PROCEDURES
- Total number of wins
- Goal Differential (GD)
- Goals For (GF)
- Fewest Disciplinary Points* per match
- Away Goals Differential
- Away Goals For
- Home Goals Differential
- Home Goals For
- Coin Toss (tie of two clubs) or Drawing of Lots (tie of three or more clubs)
After a winner of the MLS regular-season tiebreaker is determined, any clubs that remain tied from the first round of tiebreakers shall go through a second round of the MLS regular-season tiebreaker procedures in order to determine team standings.
The MLS regular-season tiebreaker protocol will continue until the final team standings have been determined.
DISCIPLINARY POINTS
- Foul - 1 Point
- Technical Staff Warnings - 2 Points
- Yellow Card - 3 Points
- Second Yellow Card - 7 Points
- Straight Red Card - 7 Points
When an individual receives a second yellow card, the club will receive a maximum of seven points total.
*A club can only receive a maximum of seven points for any individual incident.