Decision Day 2024: What's at stake for every club?

Decision Day, the final proving ground before the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, awaits Saturday evening.
We'll have 28 teams playing – Eastern Conference matches are at 6 pm ET and Western Conference matches are at 9 pm ET.
As a reminder:
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Orlando City SC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Colorado Rapids (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Austin are already out of playoff contention and recently parted ways with head coach Josh Wolff. They'll finish anywhere from 10th to 12th in the Western Conference.
- Decision Day: Saturday at D.C. United (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Charlotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference and playing for the highest possible seeding. They'll slot between fifth and seventh depending on their result + how the Red Bulls and New York City FC fare.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Nashville SC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Chicago are already out of playoff contention and recently named Gregg Berhalter as their director of football & head coach. They'll finish anywhere from 13th to 15th in the Eastern Conference.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Philadelphia Union (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Cincy are locked into the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed. For Luciano Acosta & Co., it's all about ending a four-game winless streak and gaining momentum before their Round One Best-of-3 series (with home-field advantage).
With a win, Cincy will also secure a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup spot via their place in the overall league table (teams above them have already clinched). They'd have 59 points and hold the "most wins" tiebreaker.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Austin FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Colorado are chasing the best possible playoff seeding – anywhere from fifth to seventh in the Western Conference. Djordje Mihailovic & Co. are currently sixth and hope to leapfrog Houston.
- Decision Day: Saturday at New York Red Bulls (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Columbus are locked into the Eastern Conference No. 2 seed. The defending MLS Cup champions are watching who their Round One Best-of-3 series opponent will be (with home-field advantage secured).
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Sporting Kansas City (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Dallas are already eliminated from playoff contention. They'll finish anywhere from 10th to 12th in the Western Conference.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Charlotte FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
D.C. are eighth in the Eastern Conference, knowing a win or draw guarantees their Wild Card place. They could even qualify with a defeat, depending on how Philly and Atlanta fare.
Also: Christian Benteke can lock up the Golden Boot presented by Audi. He enters with a league-leading 23 goals scored.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. LA Galaxy (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. San Jose Earthquakes (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
LAFC will finish No. 1 in the Western Conference with a win, LA Galaxy defeat and an advantage on the goal differential tiebreaker. Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud & Co. enter with four straight wins and the No. 2 seed as a fall-back plan.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Houston Dynamo FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
LA Galaxy are No. 1 in the Western Conference and will hold onto the top seed with a win or draw at Houston. Riqui Puig & Co. also finish first if El Tráfico rivals LAFC drop points. There's even a scenario where both teams end with 64 points and then it comes down to the goal differential tiebreaker.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. New England Revolution (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
With 71 points and the Supporters' Shield locked up, Inter Miami are chasing the MLS single-season points record. Lionel Messi & Co. will get there with a win over the struggling Revs, whose 2021 team holds the current record (73 points).
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. St. Louis CITY SC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Unbeaten in four-straight matches, Minnesota can finish anywhere from fifth to eighth in the Western Conference. At the current rate, the Loons head straight to their Round One Best-of-3 series as the No. 7 seed. But a defeat and Vancouver win means they'll drop into the Wild Card round.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. New York City FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Montréal are ninth in the Eastern Conference, knowing a win or draw guarantees their Wild Card place. They could even qualify with a defeat, depending on how Philly and Atlanta fare.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Chicago Fire FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Nashville are already out of playoff contention. They'll finish anywhere from 13th to 15th in the Eastern Conference.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Inter Miami CF (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
New England are already out of playoff contention. They'll finish anywhere from 13th to 15th in the Eastern Conference.
- Decision Day: Saturday at CF Montréal (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
New York City can finish between fourth and sixth in the Eastern Conference. A win and Orlando defeat gives them home-field advantage for their Round One Best-of-3 series (No. 4 seed).
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Columbus Crew (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
New York can finish sixth in the Eastern Conference with a win and Charlotte defeat or draw. Otherwise, they'll enter their league-record 15th-straight playoff trip with the East's No. 7 seed.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Atlanta United (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Orlando are looking to hold onto the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed. A win does the job, as does NYCFC dropping points.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Philly are 11th in the Eastern Conference. To climb above the playoff line, they'll need to beat Cincy, hope D.C. and Montréal lose, and hold the goal differential tiebreaker. Anything less than that and the Union miss their first playoffs since 2017.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Seattle Sounders FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Portland are locked into the Western Conference Wild Card game. They're currently ninth and would travel to opponent TBD, though can host as the No. 8 seed if results fall their way.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
RSL are fourth in the Western Conference and can finish as high as third.
Diego Luna & Co. can also secure a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup spot via their place in the overall league table (teams above them have already clinched). With a win, they'd have 59 points and need to finish above either Seattle or Cincy on tiebreakers.
- Decision Day: Saturday at LAFC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
San Jose are out of playoff contention and guaranteed to finish last in the Western Conference (with the Wooden Spoon long secured).
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Portland Timbers (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Seattle are third in the Western Conference and can finish as low as fourth.
Jordan Morris & Co. can also secure a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup spot via their place in the overall league table (teams above them have already clinched). With a win, they'd have 59 points and need to finish above either RSL or Cincy on tiebreakers.
- Decision Day: Saturday at FC Dallas (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Sporting KC are out of playoff contention and guaranteed to finish 13th in the Western Conference.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Minnesota United FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
St. Louis are already out of playoff contention. They'll finish anywhere from 10th to 12th in the Western Conference.
- Decision Day: Not playing
Toronto are the only team not playing on Decision Day. They're out of playoff contention and will finish between 10th and 12th in the Eastern Conference.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Real Salt Lake (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Amid a six-game winless streak, Vancouver can finish between seventh and ninth in the Western Conference. They're currently on track to host the Wild Card game (No. 8 seed), though could travel if Portland surpass them – or leapfrog Minnesota straight into Round One if results fall their way.